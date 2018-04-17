Dumbarton v Inverness CT delayed 24 hours as fans urged to help repair pitch

Dumbarton's stadium
Dumbarton's pitch was badly affected by overnight rain

Fans have been urged to help repair Dumbarton's pitch after Tuesday's Scottish Championship game with Inverness CT was delayed for 24 hours.

The match, postponed from February, was called off again after the pitch failed a 13:15 GMT inspection.

A third attempt to play the game will be made on Wednesday (19:45 kick-off).

Sons Trust said on Twitter: "We need volunteers tonight at the @Dumbartonfc Stadium to help fork the playing surface and clear the standing water."

It is the second time the fixture with Caledonian Thistle has been postponed, with a frozen pitch ruling out the original 27 February date.

The fans' group urged volunteers to "bring a garden fork and/or a soft brush".

Dumbarton announced earlier that: "Standing water on the pitch has not drained.

"Tonight's postponed game v @ICTFC is now planned for tomorrow night - kick-off 7.45pm."

Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker Nathan Austin celebrates against Dumbarton
Nathan Austin scored a hat-trick for Caley Thistle against Dumbarton on Saturday

Caley Thistle hammered Dumbarton 5-1 in Inverness on Saturday.

Caley Thistle have played fewer games than all the other teams in the Championship and face being in action every midweek and weekend before the end of the season.

They are hoping for a win that would take them above Greenock Morton into fifth place in the table and to within five points of a promotion play-off place.

John Robertson's side have two games in hand over third-top Dunfermline Athletic and one over Dundee United, who are tied on points.

Dumbarton, who are eight points behind Falkirk in ninth, cannot afford to drop a point if they were to avoid finishing second bottom and face a play-off to avoid relegation.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 17th April 2018

  • BrechinBrechin City19:45Dundee UtdDundee United
  • St MirrenSt Mirren19:45FalkirkFalkirk

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren33225660322871
2Livingston331611653341959
3Dunfermline341510954332155
4Dundee Utd33167104539655
5Morton3413111046351150
6Inverness CT321381146351147
7Queen of Sth341210125152-146
8Falkirk33911133746-938
9Dumbarton3379172553-2830
10Brechin3304291977-584
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired