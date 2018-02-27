Match ends, Peterborough United 2, Walsall 1.
Peterborough United 2-1 Walsall
-
- From the section League One
Peterborough earned a first win in eight games after beating Walsall in front of the man tipped to become their new manager.
Caretaker David Oldfield took charge of the success in the heavy ABAX Stadium snow following the Sunday sacking of Grant McCann.
Steve Evans - expected to succeed McCann after resigning as Mansfield boss - saw Posh fall behind in the ninth minute when Julien Ngoy raced onto an Erhun Oztumer pass and finished coolly.
Posh should have been level within two minutes, but Marcus Maddison saw his penalty saved by the legs of Walsall goalkeeper Liam Roberts after Jack Marriott had been pulled down by Jack Fitzwater.
Loan striker Omar Bogle did eventually equalise for the hosts six minutes before the break, pouncing on Nicky Devlin's underhit back-pass to grab his first Peterborough goal.
The turnaround was completed eight minutes into the second half when captain Jack Baldwin fired through a crowd of players after Maddison had hit a post.
Posh had a lucky escape with 15 minutes to go as Luke Leahy headed an Oztumer corner against a post before Marriott was twice denied a clincher in the closing stages.
Heavy snow almost forced the match to be abandoned and as conditions deteriorated towards full-time.
Peterborough players picked up brushes to help stewards clear the lines to allow the match to finish.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Peterborough
- 1Bond
- 2Shephard
- 27Taylor
- 6Baldwin
- 3Hughes
- 11Maddison
- 8Forrester
- 20DoughtyBooked at 62mins
- 15WardSubstituted forDa Silva Lopesat 85'minutes
- 14Marriott
- 26BogleSubstituted forMoriasat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 16Morias
- 18Da Silva Lopes
- 21Anderson
- 25O'Malley
- 32Freestone
- 37Cooper
Walsall
- 13Roberts
- 23FitzwaterBooked at 11mins
- 6DevlinSubstituted forCuvelierat 87'minutes
- 5Guthrie
- 3Leahy
- 7ChambersBooked at 70mins
- 4DobsonBooked at 36mins
- 25KouhyarSubstituted forShaibuat 78'minutes
- 10Oztumer
- 11MorrisSubstituted forBakayokoat 70'minutes
- 18Ngoy
Substitutes
- 1Gillespie
- 8Cuvelier
- 15Kinsella
- 16Shaibu
- 17Flanagan
- 20Bakayoko
- 24Roberts
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
- Attendance:
- 2,531
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterborough United 2, Walsall 1.
Attempt saved. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Jon Guthrie.
Luke Leahy (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Forrester (Peterborough United).
Attempt blocked. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Junior Morias (Peterborough United).
George Dobson (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jack Marriott (Peterborough United).
Luke Leahy (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Junior Morias (Peterborough United).
Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Luke Leahy.
Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).
Michael Doughty (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Jack Baldwin.
Attempt blocked. Julien Ngoy (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Florent Cuvelier replaces Nicky Devlin.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Leonardo Da Silva Lopes replaces Joe Ward.
Attempt saved. George Dobson (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Justin Shaibu replaces Maz Kouhyar.
Luke Leahy (Walsall) hits the bar with a header from the right side of the six yard box.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Jonathan Bond.
Attempt saved. Maz Kouhyar (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Junior Morias (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Amadou Bakayoko replaces Kieron Morris.
Booking
Adam Chambers (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joe Ward (Peterborough United).
Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Junior Morias replaces Omar Bogle.
Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).
Foul by Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United).
Maz Kouhyar (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Liam Shephard (Peterborough United).
Julien Ngoy (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.