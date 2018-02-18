Torino 0-1 Juventus

Match ends, Torino 0, Juventus 1.
Alex Sandro's first-half goal gave Juventus a 1-0 victory over Torino in the Turin derby.
The Brazilian tapped in from Federico Bernardeschi's pass as Juve briefly went top - before Napoli beat SPAL later on Sunday.
Victory was the perfect response from Massimiliano Allegri's team after Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the Champions League.
That draw had ended a run of 10 consecutive victories.
An early injury to top scorer Gonzalo Higuain did not hamper Juve, who carried more threat than their city rivals.
The Bianconeri, who are going for their seventh successive league title, are two points better off than at the same stage last season, while Torino remain ninth.
Line-ups
Torino
- 39Sirigu
- 29De SilvestriSubstituted forEderaat 80'minutes
- 33Nkoulou
- 13Burdisso
- 3MolinaroBooked at 90mins
- 8BaselliSubstituted forNiangat 55'minutes
- 88Rincón
- 22ObiSubstituted forAcquahat 72'minutes
- 14Falque
- 9Belotti
- 15Ansaldi
Substitutes
- 1Ichazo
- 4Bonifazi
- 5Valdifiori
- 6Acquah
- 10Ljajic
- 11Niang
- 20Edera
- 21Berenguer Remiro
- 23Barreca
- 24Moretti
- 32Milinkovic-Savic
Juventus
- 23Szczesny
- 2De SciglioBooked at 65mins
- 24Rugani
- 3Chiellini
- 22Asamoah
- 27Sturaro
- 5Pjanic
- 6Khedira
- 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forDybalaat 66'minutes
- 9HiguaínSubstituted forBernardeschiat 15'minutesSubstituted forLichtsteinerat 90+2'minutes
- 12Lobo Silva
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 4Benatia
- 8Marchisio
- 10Dybala
- 15Barzagli
- 16Pinsoglio
- 21Höwedes
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 30Bentancur
- 33Bernardeschi
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
- Attendance:
- 26,105
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Torino 0, Juventus 1.
Offside, Juventus. Paulo Dybala tries a through ball, but Stefano Sturaro is caught offside.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Tomás Rincón.
Booking
Cristian Molinaro (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cristian Molinaro (Torino).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Stephan Lichtsteiner replaces Federico Bernardeschi.
Foul by Tomás Rincón (Torino).
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tomás Rincón (Torino).
Hand ball by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Simone Edera replaces Lorenzo De Silvestri.
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iago Falque (Torino).
Attempt saved. Iago Falque (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Afriyie Acquah.
Corner, Torino. Conceded by Mattia De Sciglio.
Attempt missed. Cristian Molinaro (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tomás Rincón.
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrea Belotti (Torino).
Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a set piece situation.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cristian Molinaro (Torino).
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Afriyie Acquah replaces Joel Obi.
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefano Sturaro.
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Sandro.
Attempt missed. M'Baye Niang (Torino) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Iago Falque.
Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).
M'Baye Niang (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Paulo Dybala replaces Douglas Costa.
Booking
Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).
M'Baye Niang (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Joel Obi (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by M'Baye Niang.
Daniele Rugani (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrea Belotti (Torino).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match M'Baye Niang (Torino) because of an injury.