Torino 0-1 Juventus

Alex Sandro's first-half goal gave Juventus a 1-0 victory over Torino in the Turin derby.

The Brazilian tapped in from Federico Bernardeschi's pass as Juve briefly went top - before Napoli beat SPAL later on Sunday.

Victory was the perfect response from Massimiliano Allegri's team after Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the Champions League.

That draw had ended a run of 10 consecutive victories.

An early injury to top scorer Gonzalo Higuain did not hamper Juve, who carried more threat than their city rivals.

The Bianconeri, who are going for their seventh successive league title, are two points better off than at the same stage last season, while Torino remain ninth.