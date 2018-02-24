Match ends, Leicester City 1, Stoke City 1.
Leicester City 1-1 Stoke City
Stoke manager Paul Lambert described Jack Butland as the "best goalkeeper in Britain" despite the error that cost the struggling Potters victory at Leicester.
The visitors had led through Xherdan Shaqiri's first-half strike and looked comfortable in containing their hosts - up until the 70th minute when England international Butland experienced a moment to forget.
Marc Albrighton surged down the right and fired in a low cross intended for Jamie Vardy at the near post. However, the ball flew past the Foxes striker, and his marker Moritz Bauer, and bounced off the chest of Butland into the net.
"He will make mistakes and sometimes these things make you strong," said Lambert. "I have no fear about Butland because he is a top goalkeeper."
The 24-year-old made two brilliant saves as he went some way to atoning for his mistake. The first was an exquisite one-handed stop from Riyad Mahrez, and that was followed by a superb fingertip effort to push Harry Maguire's shot onto the post.
However, Butland would have had no chance of keeping out Matty James' stoppage-time header, which fortunately for his side came back off a post.
The point for the Potters leaves them in the bottom three with the rest of their relegation rivals yet to play. The Foxes move one place above Burnley into seventh.
Butland's nightmare moment
Stoke boss Lambert will have to hope his number one can put his Leicester nightmare behind him as the Potters prepare for what is expected to be a tense run-in.
Butland, with two clean sheets during the Scot's tenure so far, had barely got his gloves dirty before his mistake - but then came the most memorable moment of the match which the keeper must want to blank out of his mind.
The bright sunshine might have hindered the keeper's vision, but it looked as though Butland simply failed to read the delivery from Albrighton.
It is tight down at the bottom and had Shaqiri's brilliant shot from the edge of the area after Joe Allen had retrieved the ball on the left been the only goal, then Stoke would have moved out of the relegation zone - at least temporarily.
However, Butland's error meant Lambert's side have only a point from the game - and it is fellow strugglers Southampton next for them.
Shaqiri's strike wakes up Foxes
Claude Puel's Leicester find themselves in the mid-table comfort zone, which goes some way to explaining why they only have two wins from the past 11 and their lack of intensity in the first half.
The Foxes controlled the possession in opening period but never placed Butland under much pressure. What they needed was a jolt and that was provided by Shaqiri's strike.
After the break, it was a different side that took to the pitch and one that perhaps should have claimed all three points.
The equaliser was fortuitous, but what followed were two great efforts from Mahrez and Maguire, and then James' header in the closing seconds.
They have 36 points, with two more wins expected to guarantee safety.
Man of the match - Marc Albrighton (Leicester City)
'We lacked a clinical edge' - reaction
Leicester manager Claude Puel: "Not enough to win today. We could have, but we could also have lost - so perhaps a draw is fair. Their goalkeeper made some good saves, but we also conceded chances.
"I thought we started well, with intensity, but it became too slow to find space. It was better second half, but without a clinical edge or a little luck to find a winning goal."
Allen comes up with the goods again - the stats
- Stoke have won just one of their past nine top-flight games (four defeats), scoring just six goals in that period.
- Since the start of last season, the Potters have scored seven own goals in the Premier League, more than any other side.
- Shaqiri has scored in three consecutive games in Europe's big five leagues (England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain) for the first time.
- Nine of Shaqiri's 14 Premier League goals have come from outside the box (64%).
- Allen has provided five Premier League assists this season (26 apps), as many as in his previous six seasons combined in the competition (163 apps).
- Tyrese Campbell made his Premier League debut 4326 days after his father Kevin Campbell last made an appearance in the division (April 2006 v Newcastle).
What's next?
Stoke are at Southampton in another potentially crucial league fixture at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, 3 March. Leicester host Bournemouth at the same time.
Line-ups
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 2SimpsonSubstituted forIheanachoat 62'minutes
- 5Morgan
- 15Maguire
- 3Chilwell
- 25Ndidi
- 22James
- 26Mahrez
- 7GraySubstituted forDiabatéat 61'minutes
- 11AlbrightonBooked at 18mins
- 9Vardy
Substitutes
- 8Iheanacho
- 14Adrien Silva
- 16Dragovic
- 17Jakupovic
- 21Iborra
- 28Fuchs
- 33Diabaté
Stoke
- 1Butland
- 2Bauer
- 6Zouma
- 15Martins IndiSubstituted forAdamat 74'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 21Stafylidis
- 20Cameron
- 22Shaqiri
- 4AllenBooked at 9mins
- 27B Ndiaye
- 10Choupo-MotingSubstituted forJohnsonat 84'minutes
- 18DioufBooked at 23minsSubstituted forCampbellat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Pieters
- 8Johnson
- 11Rodríguez Ruiz
- 16Adam
- 32Sobhi
- 33Grant
- 40Campbell
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 31,769
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home13
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16
