League One
Charlton0Shrewsbury2

Charlton Athletic 0-2 Shrewsbury Town

Alex Rodman and Omar Beckles grabbed second-half goals as Shrewsbury maintained their League One promotion charge with victory at Charlton.

Jon Nolan also missed a first-half penalty for second-placed Shrewsbury but, on a day when the top four all won, Town remain one point behind leaders Blackburn Rovers.

After visiting keeper Dean Henderson denied Josh Magennis and Joe Aribo with early saves, Shrewsbury wasted the chance to take the lead when they were awarded a 17th-minute penalty for a foul by Ezri Konsa on Nolan.

But Nolan's spot-kick was saved by Ben Amos before he then headed the rebound against the bar.

Shaun Whalley then curled a shot agonisingly wide just before the visitors went ahead on 52 minutes when Rodman won possession, cut inside on the left and unleashed a long-range angled effort into the top corner.

Town's advantage was then doubled on 67 minutes when Beckles rose majestically to head home from Whalley's corner.

Nolan and Whalley squandered further Shrewsbury chances, before home substitute Tariqe Fosu almost pulled one back for the hosts with a long-range shot that landed on the roof of the net.

Charlton pair Ahmed Kashi and Magennis were both yellow carded following a touchline brawl between both sets of players as tempers flared late on. But that was the only real fighting spirit the Addicks could muster in front of their biggest crowd of the season.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Charlton

  • 1Amos
  • 20SollyBooked at 79mins
  • 15Konsa
  • 6Pearce
  • 22DasilvaSubstituted forAjoseat 72'minutes
  • 3KashiBooked at 84mins
  • 19Forster-CaskeyBooked at 20mins
  • 7MarshallSubstituted forFosu-Henryat 57'minutes
  • 17Aribo
  • 11KaikaiSubstituted forZyroat 90+2'minutes
  • 9MagennisBooked at 86mins

Substitutes

  • 4Jackson
  • 5Bauer
  • 8Ajose
  • 12Reeves
  • 14Fosu-Henry
  • 27Zyro
  • 35Maynard-Brewer

Shrewsbury

  • 1Henderson
  • 13BoltonSubstituted forHendrieat 10'minutes
  • 22NsialaBooked at 90mins
  • 5Sadler
  • 6Beckles
  • 7Whalley
  • 8Ogogo
  • 4Godfrey
  • 20Nolan
  • 23Rodman
  • 9MorrisSubstituted forJohn-Lewisat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Thomas
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 15MacGillivray
  • 16Morris
  • 17Hendrie
  • 21Eisa
  • 45Payne
Referee:
Chris Sarginson
Attendance:
17,581

Match Stats

Home TeamCharltonAway TeamShrewsbury
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Shrewsbury Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Shrewsbury Town 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Lenell John-Lewis replaces Carlton Morris.

Attempt saved. Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Michal Zyro replaces Sullay Kaikai.

Booking

Aristote Nsiala (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aristote Nsiala (Shrewsbury Town).

Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town).

Booking

Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic).

Abu Ogogo (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Nicky Ajose (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Abu Ogogo (Shrewsbury Town).

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Luke Hendrie.

Booking

Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic).

Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Sullay Kaikai (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town).

Attempt missed. Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Foul by Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic).

Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic).

Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aristote Nsiala (Shrewsbury Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Nicky Ajose replaces Jay Dasilva because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jay Dasilva (Charlton Athletic) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Charlton Athletic 0, Shrewsbury Town 2. Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Shaun Whalley with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo.

Attempt saved. Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Godfrey (Shrewsbury Town).

Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn34209562332969
2Shrewsbury34208645261968
3Wigan31206557183966
4Rotherham341951058391962
5Scunthorpe351512851391257
6Plymouth35158124342153
7Charlton33149104341251
8Bradford34155144851-350
9Portsmouth35154164244-249
10Peterborough331211105143847
11Gillingham351113113939046
12Bristol Rovers34144164952-346
13Southend33128134251-944
14Doncaster351012134344-142
15Oxford Utd34119144951-242
16Blackpool341012124244-242
17Walsall331011124347-441
18Wimbledon34108163443-938
19Northampton35108173456-2238
20Fleetwood34107174556-1137
21Oldham3399154658-1236
22MK Dons34711163247-1532
23Bury3478192850-2229
24Rochdale30511142941-1226
View full League One table

