Charlton Athletic 0-2 Shrewsbury Town

Alex Rodman and Omar Beckles grabbed second-half goals as Shrewsbury maintained their League One promotion charge with victory at Charlton.

Jon Nolan also missed a first-half penalty for second-placed Shrewsbury but, on a day when the top four all won, Town remain one point behind leaders Blackburn Rovers.

After visiting keeper Dean Henderson denied Josh Magennis and Joe Aribo with early saves, Shrewsbury wasted the chance to take the lead when they were awarded a 17th-minute penalty for a foul by Ezri Konsa on Nolan.

But Nolan's spot-kick was saved by Ben Amos before he then headed the rebound against the bar.

Shaun Whalley then curled a shot agonisingly wide just before the visitors went ahead on 52 minutes when Rodman won possession, cut inside on the left and unleashed a long-range angled effort into the top corner.

Town's advantage was then doubled on 67 minutes when Beckles rose majestically to head home from Whalley's corner.

Nolan and Whalley squandered further Shrewsbury chances, before home substitute Tariqe Fosu almost pulled one back for the hosts with a long-range shot that landed on the roof of the net.

Charlton pair Ahmed Kashi and Magennis were both yellow carded following a touchline brawl between both sets of players as tempers flared late on. But that was the only real fighting spirit the Addicks could muster in front of their biggest crowd of the season.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.