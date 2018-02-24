Sheffield Wednesday 2-4 Aston Villa

Aston Villa moved moved to within one point of second-placed Cardiff with victory at Hillsborough

Promotion-chasing Aston Villa twice came from behind to secure three valuable points at Sheffield Wednesday.

The hosts took an early lead when Sean Clare finished smartly from Atdhe Nuhiu's lay-off, but Lewis Grabban levelled from close range.

Lucas Joao headed the Owls back in front before the break but Glenn Whelan equalised again.

Conor Hourihane made it 3-2 to Villa with a powerful shot and Robert Snodgrass added an injury-time penalty.

Snodgrass converted after he had been fouled in the area by Frederico Venancio and the victory moved Steve Bruce's side back to within one point of second-placed Cardiff, though the Bluebirds could stretch their advantage again when they face Bristol City on Sunday.

The injury-hit hosts nearly went ahead for a third time with the scores at 2-2, but defender Venancio's effort hit the post before being scrambled off the line and Sam Johnstone made a fine save from Nuhiu.

Villa, who had earned just one point from their two previous games, took the lead for the first time in the 87th minute when Hourihane drove in his ninth goal of the season before Snodgrass wrapped up the points.

Wednesday, who face Premier League strugglers Swansea in an FA Cup fifth-round replay on Tuesday, are now just seven points above the relegation zone.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay:

We had a fantastic first half. We made good goals and we had two or three very good chances to come in more comfortable at half-time.

"In the second half, we lost that little bit of control we had in the first half and Aston Villa became stronger in this situation.

At 2-2, we could have scored two times to make it 3-2. We know we must defend better, we know we didn't have luck on our side today."

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce:

"To have a group of players who are on the same hymn sheet as the supporters is important.

"For too long now, the supporters haven't really associated with the team because of what's happened to the club.

"I believe they're enjoying watching the team now, there's association with supporters and the team, which is important."