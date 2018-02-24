Match ends, Fulham 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Fulham 2-0 Wolves
-
Fulham consolidated their place in the Championship play-off places with a dominant victory over leaders Wolves.
The hosts, unbeaten in the league in 2018, began well and led when winger Ryan Sessegnon, 17, tapped in after Aleksandar Mitrovic's shot was parried.
Ivan Cavaleiro twice tested Fulham keeper Marcus Bettinelli but Mitrovic fired in a low second from 20 yards.
Stefan Johansen almost curled in a third before Diogo Jota blazed over Wolves' best chance from close range.
Nuno Espirito Santo's side remain nine points clear of second-placed Cardiff, who play on Sunday, though their buffer to third has been cut to 10 points following Aston Villa's win at Sheffield Wednesday.
The Cottagers are unbeaten in 12 games and have now won eight in a row at Craven Cottage, lifting them to within five points of an automatic promotion spot.
England Under-19 international Sessegnon has 13 goals this season and eight since the turn of the year, while on-loan Newcastle striker Mitrovic has scored in consecutive games, having scored his first for the club in midweek.
Wolves, without suspended midfielder Ruben Neves, managed just two shots on target and have dropped 12 points in their past eight games in all competitions, winning just three of those contests.
In contrast, Slavisa Jokanovic's side have won four consecutive league games without conceding at Craven Cottage for the first time since 1999.
Line-ups
Fulham
- 1Bettinelli
- 2Fredericks
- 26Kalas
- 13Ream
- 21TargettBooked at 48mins
- 10CairneySubstituted forOdoiat 90+2'minutes
- 6McDonald
- 8Johansen
- 11AyitéSubstituted forOjoat 64'minutes
- 32Mitrovic
- 3R Sessegnon
Substitutes
- 4Odoi
- 9Fonte
- 16Norwood
- 19Ojo
- 22Christie
- 27Button
- 47Kamara
Wolves
- 21Ruddy
- 5Bennett
- 16Coady
- 15BolyBooked at 75mins
- 2Doherty
- 27SaissSubstituted forAfobeat 77'minutes
- 4A N'DiayeSubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 63'minutes
- 3DouglasBooked at 69mins
- 17Hélder CostaSubstituted forJotaat 63'minutes
- 33Bonatini
- 7Cavaleiro
Substitutes
- 6Batth
- 18Jota
- 19Afobe
- 24Gibbs-White
- 25Miranda
- 30Hause
- 31Norris
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 23,510
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Attempt missed. Matt Targett (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin McDonald.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Denis Odoi replaces Tom Cairney.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Willy Boly tries a through ball, but Benik Afobe is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Benik Afobe.
Attempt blocked. Benik Afobe (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Coady with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Jota with a cross.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).
John Ruddy (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sheyi Ojo (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Barry Douglas (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. John Ruddy tries a through ball, but Benik Afobe is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Benik Afobe replaces Romain Saiss.
Booking
Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stefan Johansen (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Sheyi Ojo (Fulham).
Barry Douglas (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Stefan Johansen (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.
Booking
Barry Douglas (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Barry Douglas (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Offside, Fulham. Kevin McDonald tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Romain Saiss tries a through ball, but Diogo Jota is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Sheyi Ojo replaces Floyd Ayité.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Diogo Jota replaces Hélder Costa.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Morgan Gibbs-White replaces Alfred N'Diaye.
Attempt missed. Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Willy Boly.
Stefan Johansen (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Floyd Ayité (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Cairney following a set piece situation.
Floyd Ayité (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.