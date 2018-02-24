Championship
Fulham2Wolves0

Fulham 2-0 Wolves

By James Law

BBC Sport

Fulham Ryan Sessegnon (right) taps in
Wolves keeper John Ruddy is helpless as Ryan Sessegnon (right) sweeps in Fulham's opener

Fulham consolidated their place in the Championship play-off places with a dominant victory over leaders Wolves.

The hosts, unbeaten in the league in 2018, began well and led when winger Ryan Sessegnon, 17, tapped in after Aleksandar Mitrovic's shot was parried.

Ivan Cavaleiro twice tested Fulham keeper Marcus Bettinelli but Mitrovic fired in a low second from 20 yards.

Stefan Johansen almost curled in a third before Diogo Jota blazed over Wolves' best chance from close range.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side remain nine points clear of second-placed Cardiff, who play on Sunday, though their buffer to third has been cut to 10 points following Aston Villa's win at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Cottagers are unbeaten in 12 games and have now won eight in a row at Craven Cottage, lifting them to within five points of an automatic promotion spot.

England Under-19 international Sessegnon has 13 goals this season and eight since the turn of the year, while on-loan Newcastle striker Mitrovic has scored in consecutive games, having scored his first for the club in midweek.

Wolves, without suspended midfielder Ruben Neves, managed just two shots on target and have dropped 12 points in their past eight games in all competitions, winning just three of those contests.

In contrast, Slavisa Jokanovic's side have won four consecutive league games without conceding at Craven Cottage for the first time since 1999.

Line-ups

Fulham

  • 1Bettinelli
  • 2Fredericks
  • 26Kalas
  • 13Ream
  • 21TargettBooked at 48mins
  • 10CairneySubstituted forOdoiat 90+2'minutes
  • 6McDonald
  • 8Johansen
  • 11AyitéSubstituted forOjoat 64'minutes
  • 32Mitrovic
  • 3R Sessegnon

Substitutes

  • 4Odoi
  • 9Fonte
  • 16Norwood
  • 19Ojo
  • 22Christie
  • 27Button
  • 47Kamara

Wolves

  • 21Ruddy
  • 5Bennett
  • 16Coady
  • 15BolyBooked at 75mins
  • 2Doherty
  • 27SaissSubstituted forAfobeat 77'minutes
  • 4A N'DiayeSubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 63'minutes
  • 3DouglasBooked at 69mins
  • 17Hélder CostaSubstituted forJotaat 63'minutes
  • 33Bonatini
  • 7Cavaleiro

Substitutes

  • 6Batth
  • 18Jota
  • 19Afobe
  • 24Gibbs-White
  • 25Miranda
  • 30Hause
  • 31Norris
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
23,510

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home14
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Fulham 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

Attempt missed. Matt Targett (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin McDonald.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Denis Odoi replaces Tom Cairney.

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon.

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Willy Boly tries a through ball, but Benik Afobe is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Benik Afobe.

Attempt blocked. Benik Afobe (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Coady with a through ball.

Attempt blocked. Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Jota with a cross.

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).

John Ruddy (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sheyi Ojo (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Barry Douglas (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. John Ruddy tries a through ball, but Benik Afobe is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Benik Afobe replaces Romain Saiss.

Booking

Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stefan Johansen (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Attempt missed. Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Foul by Sheyi Ojo (Fulham).

Barry Douglas (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Stefan Johansen (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Cairney.

Goal!

Goal! Fulham 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.

Booking

Barry Douglas (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Barry Douglas (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Offside, Fulham. Kevin McDonald tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Romain Saiss tries a through ball, but Diogo Jota is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Sheyi Ojo replaces Floyd Ayité.

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Diogo Jota replaces Hélder Costa.

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Morgan Gibbs-White replaces Alfred N'Diaye.

Attempt missed. Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Willy Boly.

Stefan Johansen (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Attempt missed. Floyd Ayité (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Cairney following a set piece situation.

Floyd Ayité (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Attempt missed. Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff33197749272264
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Derby341612653312260
5Fulham341611757372059
6Bristol City33141274839954
7Middlesbrough341571246341252
8Sheff Utd33164134639752
9Preston34121574033751
10Brentford341311105041950
11Leeds34147134743449
12Millwall341212104035548
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest34124184153-1240
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed34813133744-737
18Reading33810153845-734
19Bolton34810162951-2234
20Hull33711154450-632
21Barnsley33710163347-1431
22Birmingham3486202251-2930
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland34512173761-2427
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you