Match ends, Birmingham City 0, Barnsley 2.
Birmingham City 0-2 Barnsley
-
- From the section Championship
Birmingham dropped back into the bottom three of the Championship as Oli McBurnie's double gave Barnsley only their second win in 19 games.
The on-loan striker volleyed the visitors in front at St Andrew's, but then had a penalty saved by David Stockdale after a foul by Marc Roberts.
McBurnie nipped in to finally double the lead from close range after beating Stockdale to Kieffer Moore's header.
Blues had chances of their own but went scoreless for the fourth game in a row.
They slipped two places to 23rd in the table, while Barnsley's first victory under new head coach Jose Morais saw them climb to 21st.
Morais made five changes after their potentially damaging home defeat by Burton in midweek and it paid off thanks to McBurnie after Nick Townsend made an important double save early on from Jeremie Boga and Che Adams.
It was a day to forget for former Barnsley skipper Roberts, who as well as conceding the penalty when he checked McBurnie as he ran into the box, also had a goal disallowed just before the break because a team-mate was adjudged offside.
Birmingham threw players forward as they dominated the second half, but the closest they came was when Sam Gallagher squared the ball to Adams, who saw his goalbound effort blocked superbly by Liam Lindsay.
Birmingham City boss Steve Cotterill told BBC WM:
"They're unrecognisable from the team they were a month ago and the difference is confidence.
"We looked nervous as anything in the first half and there wasn't enough players getting on the ball and you can't have that.
"I don't think we are strong enough as a squad and we didn't strengthen in the window and I think we could have done with doing that. We've had a few injuries and suspensions and it's thrown us out all over the place.
"It's not nice to take the stick I take but if it's someone else managing the team in a month's time then they're in the same situation because it'll be the same players going out on the pitch."
Barnsley boss Jose Morais told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"I woke up today and said 'the sun is shining, it's a fantastic day and it will continue like that' and luckily it did.
"I want to say thank you to the supporters and don't stop believing because we will have more days like that.
"Oli McBurnie is a talented player with quality and he is an extraordinary man. I'm surprised he didn't score the penalty but maybe he wanted to add a bit more suspense to the result.
"The players are assimilating things in a quick way and I hope they continue to do this."
Line-ups
Birmingham
- 13Stockdale
- 22JenkinsonSubstituted forBramallat 83'minutes
- 4Roberts
- 12DeanBooked at 74mins
- 5Colin
- 17NdoyeSubstituted forJotaat 66'minutes
- 8GardnerBooked at 32mins
- 20Boga
- 19Maghoma
- 14Adams
- 18GallagherBooked at 24mins
Substitutes
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 15Bramall
- 21Lowe
- 25Dacres-Cogley
- 27Jota
- 28Morrison
- 39Trueman
Barnsley
- 13Townsend
- 17Yiadom
- 18Jackson
- 6Lindsay
- 3Fryers
- 20Potts
- 4Williams
- 22GardnerSubstituted forPearsonat 87'minutes
- 26ThiamSubstituted forMahoneyat 60'minutes
- 19Moore
- 15McBurnieSubstituted forKnasmüllnerat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 9Bradshaw
- 10Moncur
- 12Cavare
- 21Mahoney
- 24Pearson
- 33Knasmüllner
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 19,822
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 0, Barnsley 2.
Foul by Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City).
Connor Mahoney (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Matty Pearson replaces Gary Gardner.
Foul by Sam Gallagher (Birmingham City).
Andy Yiadom (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Cohen Bramall replaces Carl Jenkinson.
Attempt missed. Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Carl Jenkinson.
Attempt missed. Jeremie Boga (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jacques Maghoma.
Attempt blocked. Jota (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeremie Boga.
Attempt saved. Che Adams (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Gallagher with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Connor Mahoney (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Christoph Knasmüllner replaces Oliver McBurnie.
Attempt missed. Gary Gardner (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City).
Kieffer Moore (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Marc Roberts (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Barnsley).
Booking
Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Harlee Dean (Birmingham City).
Brad Potts (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harlee Dean (Birmingham City).
Kieffer Moore (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Craig Gardner.
Attempt blocked. Che Adams (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Gary Gardner.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Jota replaces Cheikh Ndoye.
Attempt saved. Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Che Adams (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Gallagher.
Offside, Birmingham City. Maxime Colin tries a through ball, but Sam Gallagher is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Sam Gallagher (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Carl Jenkinson with a cross.
Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Connor Mahoney with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Marc Roberts.
Attempt blocked. Kieffer Moore (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy Yiadom with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Connor Mahoney replaces Mamadou Thiam.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Joe Williams.
Offside, Barnsley. Gary Gardner tries a through ball, but Kieffer Moore is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cheikh Ndoye with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Kieffer Moore (Barnsley).