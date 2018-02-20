Bolton Wanderers 1-0 Sunderland

Championship
Zach Clough
Zach Clough's first goal of the season sealed the win for Bolton

Bolton edged past fellow Championship strugglers Sunderland to send the Black Cats to the bottom of the table.

Zach Clough's poked near-post finish from Filipe Morais' free-kick in the first half proved enough as Bolton moved up a place past Birmingham City.

Ashley Fletcher forced goalkeeper Ben Alnwick into a save one-on-one before both Adam Le Fondre and Jem Karacan went close to making it 2-0.

Alnwick tipped over Callum McManaman's late shot to seal the win for Bolton.

Defeat coupled with Burton's 2-1 win at Barnsley means Sunderland are now two points behind the Tykes in 23rd, although with 21st-placed Hull losing 3-1 at Middlesbrough they remain three points from safety.

Chris Coleman's side are now winless in five league games and have taken just four points from a possible 24 on offer so far in 2018.

While Bolton's first home win over Sunderland in six attempts came courtesy of Clough's first goal since returning to the club on loan from Nottingham Forest, they could have made the game safe earlier.

Le Fondre's free header from close-range was brilliantly saved by Lee Camp before Karacan struck the bar on the follow-up and Sammy Ameobi also curled narrowly wide in the second-half.

Sunderland's next Championship game is against rivals Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson:

"If we have had a bit of fortune with the goal then the people who follow Bolton will say it's long overdue.

"We said nothing will be decided on this game but with Sunderland below us in the table it is a huge win.

"We dug really deep and I have got to credit the character of the lads. People expected us to win and that's a different kind of pressure but we handled it well."

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman:

"We get given a throw-in by the referee but the linesman flags and says it was handball and from the resulting free-kick it is handball by one of their players but the goal is given.

"You can't blame us for being slightly frustrated with decisions like that. I thought the referee was indecisive all night. He got it drastically wrong on both counts. It was a bizarre decision.

"I never ever make excuses for my team. If we play badly I will say that but I can't say we deserved to lose that game."

Line-ups

Bolton

  • 13Alnwick
  • 22MoraisBooked at 90mins
  • 4Dervite
  • 31WheaterBooked at 65mins
  • 5Beevers
  • 3Taylor
  • 10AmeobiBooked at 90mins
  • 8KaracanSubstituted forBurkeat 90'minutes
  • 24HenryBooked at 67mins
  • 40CloughSubstituted forDerikat 60'minutes
  • 18WilbrahamSubstituted forLe Fondreat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Le Fondre
  • 14Flanagan
  • 15Robinson
  • 17Derik
  • 19Walker
  • 32Burke
  • 33Howard

Sunderland

  • 12Camp
  • 23Koné
  • 16O'Shea
  • 35Clarke-SalterSubstituted forMajaat 73'minutes
  • 6Cattermole
  • 2JonesSubstituted forMcGeadyat 63'minutes
  • 4McNair
  • 26Honeyman
  • 3Oviedo
  • 29AsoroSubstituted forMcManamanat 83'minutes
  • 9Fletcher

Substitutes

  • 1Steele
  • 7Williams
  • 13McManaman
  • 19McGeady
  • 20Maja
  • 22Love
  • 28Robson
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
14,915

Match Stats

Home TeamBoltonAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home8
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home17
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 1, Sunderland 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 1, Sunderland 0.

Attempt blocked. Callum McManaman (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Oviedo with a cross.

Booking

Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

Paddy McNair (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers).

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Ben Alnwick.

Attempt saved. Callum McManaman (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by George Honeyman.

Booking

Filipe Morais (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Filipe Morais (Bolton Wanderers).

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Reece Burke replaces Jem Karacan.

Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Karl Henry (Bolton Wanderers).

Callum McManaman (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jem Karacan (Bolton Wanderers).

Foul by John O'Shea (Sunderland).

Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Andrew Taylor.

Foul by Paddy McNair (Sunderland).

Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ashley Fletcher (Sunderland) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Callum McManaman with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Callum McManaman (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Callum McManaman replaces Joel Asoro.

George Honeyman (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers).

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by David Wheater.

Attempt missed. Jem Karacan (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Filipe Morais with a cross.

Jem Karacan (Bolton Wanderers) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Adam Le Fondre.

Attempt saved. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Filipe Morais with a cross.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by George Honeyman.

Attempt blocked. Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Taylor.

Attempt missed. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sammy Ameobi with a headed pass.

Offside, Sunderland. George Honeyman tries a through ball, but Joel Asoro is caught offside.

Joel Asoro (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Taylor (Bolton Wanderers).

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by John O'Shea.

Attempt blocked. Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Le Fondre.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Josh Maja replaces Jake Clarke-Salter.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves32226457243372
2Cardiff32187748272161
3Aston Villa33179749301960
4Derby321610648262258
5Fulham321510754361855
6Bristol City32141174738953
7Sheff Utd32164124638852
8Middlesbrough331561243311251
9Preston33121564032851
10Brentford331311950401050
11Millwall331112103935445
12Leeds32136134441345
13Ipswich32136134442245
14Norwich32129113235-345
15QPR33109143646-1039
16Sheff Wed33813123540-537
17Nottm Forest33114183651-1537
18Reading3289153542-733
19Bolton3389162951-2233
20Birmingham3386192249-2730
21Hull32611154350-729
22Burton3378182659-3329
23Barnsley32610163147-1628
24Sunderland33511173458-2426
View full Championship table

Find a club, activity or sport near you