Match ends, Rochdale 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Steve Davies' dramatic injury-time equaliser earned League One Rochdale an FA Cup fifth-round replay against Tottenham.
Harry Kane's 88th-minute penalty looked to have secured the Premier League club's place in the quarter-finals, but Davies fired home in the third minute of added time.
Dale had earlier taken the lead when Ian Henderson finished a counter-attack on the stroke of half-time to score his sixth goal in the competition this season.
After a poor first-half display, Tottenham found some rhythm and equalised just before the hour mark through January signing Lucas Moura.
When Harrison McGahey felled Dele Alli inside the penalty area, Kane made no mistake with the spot-kick to score his 34th goal of the season.
But Dale forced a replay at Wembley when substitute Davies swept home from 12 yards.
"We can't wait to go to Wembley," said Henderson. "We always felt we had an opportunity. Stevo is an unbelievable finisher and we deserved that.
"I've always dreamed of playing at Wembley and now I can say I've played there - if I'm fit and picked."
Pitch perfect from Dale... almost
Much had been made of the Crown Oil Arena pitch, which Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino had said posed a "massive risk" to players before it was relaid.
Dale beat Millwall on a muddy and heavily sanded surface in the previous round, but the slicker surface suited their passing style.
Manager Keith Hill was dressed casually, and his players mirrored that approach with a relaxed and confident first-half display which belied the 63 places between the sides.
Dale pressed hard and were aggressive, the tone set by McGahey's crunching challenge on Harry Winks before they took a deserved lead.
Winks was caught in possession in the Rochdale half by Mark Kitching. He released Stephen Humphrys, who in turn fed the ball to Andrew Cannon. Dale captain Henderson had already squandered two chances, but when Cannon slid the ball in to his path, he netted confidently.
Spurs found their feet, and the goals from Moura and Kane looked to be enough to secure a meeting with either Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea City in the quarter-finals.
But Hill's men showed their never-say-die attitude, earning a deserved replay thanks to a fine finish from striker Davies.
Sluggish Spurs eventually save face
Tottenham made 11 changes from the side that fought back to earn a 2-2 draw with Juventus in the Champions League, but the team named by Pochettino still boasted plenty of quality and experience.
Spurs, who had not lost to a team from the third tier or below since 1988, were given a fright in the previous round by Newport before reaching the fifth round via a Wembley replay.
Apart from one fleeting moment, when a Son Heung-min shot was saved by Dale goalkeeper Josh Lillis and Fernando Llorente dragged a shot wide, the visitors were poor before the break.
They misplaced passes, were slow to react in possession and generally looked lethargic. The exception was Lucas, who was bright and industrious on his full debut following a £23m move from Paris St-Germain on deadline day.
Almost inevitably, it was the influential Brazilian who equalised for Spurs when he exchanged passes with Moussa Sissoko and burst into the box before shooting high into the net past Lillis.
Dale tired and Spurs eventually rallied to put Lillis' goal under pressure - Erik Lamela's header being cleared off the line by Matt Done.
Kane looked to have wrapped up a hard-fought win with a penalty on the ground where he made his professional debut as a loan player for Leyton Orient in 2011.
But Done's cross deflected off the head of Toby Alderweireld into the path of Davies and he fired past Michel Vorm.
Spurs have progressed from 16 of their past 17 FA Cup ties against lower-league opponents, but Dale will relish their first trip to the national stadium since 2008.
Man of the match - Callum Camps (Rochdale)
Pochettino maintains record - the stats
- Tottenham have been taken to a replay in back-to-back rounds in the FA Cup for the first time since 2009-10.
- Rochdale have gone six games unbeaten in the FA Cup (W4 D2) for just the second occasion in their history, having previously done so in January 1976.
- Spurs have lost just once in their past 22 FA Cup fixtures against sides from outside the Premier League.
- Pochettino has maintained his record of having never lost to a side from a lower division than the Premier League while managing in England.
- Spurs have now drawn five consecutive away games in all competitions, the joint-longest such streak in their history.
- Kane has scored eight goals in his past six FA Cup games for Tottenham.
- Henderson has scored six goals in the FA Cup this season. No player has bagged more (Will Grigg also six).
What next?
Rochdale return to the less glamorous fight against relegation from League One. Postponements and their FA Cup run mean Dale have a backlog of fixtures starting with a home match against MK Dons on Wednesday (19:45 GMT).
Tottenham resume their efforts to finish in the Premier League's top four on Monday, 26 February when they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in a 20:00 GMT kick-off.
Line-ups
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 6McGaheyBooked at 88mins
- 4McNultySubstituted forInmanat 89'minutes
- 21Delaney
- 2RaffertyBooked at 73minsSubstituted forRathboneat 81'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 27Cannon
- 10Camps
- 32Kitching
- 16Done
- 7HumphrysSubstituted forDaviesat 75'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 3Ntlhe
- 14Rathbone
- 15Thompson
- 17Inman
- 19Davies
- 22Moore
- 25Adshead
Tottenham
- 13Vorm
- 2Trippier
- 21Foyth
- 4AlderweireldBooked at 64mins
- 3Rose
- 12Wanyama
- 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forAlliat 71'minutes
- 17Sissoko
- 29WinksSubstituted forLamelaat 62'minutes
- 7Son Heung-Min
- 18LlorenteSubstituted forKaneat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 6D Sánchez
- 10Kane
- 11Lamela
- 15Dier
- 20Alli
- 22Gazzaniga
- 37Walker-Peters
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
- Attendance:
- 8,480
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home23
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rochdale 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
Goal!
Goal! Rochdale 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Steve Davies (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Hand ball by Bradden Inman (Rochdale).
Foul by Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur).
Andrew Cannon (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Bradden Inman replaces Jimmy McNulty.
Goal!
Goal! Rochdale 1, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Harrison McGahey (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Tottenham Hotspur. Dele Alli draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Harrison McGahey (Rochdale) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Rose.
Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Done (Rochdale).
Attempt saved. Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale).
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Matt Done.
Attempt blocked. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dele Alli.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Oliver Rathbone replaces Joseph Rafferty.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Andrew Cannon.
Attempt blocked. Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Harrison McGahey (Rochdale).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane replaces Fernando Llorente.
Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Steve Davies replaces Stephen Humphrys.
Attempt blocked. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.
Booking
Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).
Attempt missed. Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Fernando Llorente with a headed pass following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Dele Alli replaces Lucas Moura.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Andrew Cannon.
Foul by Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur).
Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Callum Camps (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur).