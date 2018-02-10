BBC Sport - Irish League highlights: Bannsiders held by Glenavon at soggy Showgrounds
Bannsiders held by Glenavon at soggy Showgrounds
- From the section Irish
Coleraine's title hopes are hit after drawing 1-1 with third-placed Glenavon in tough conditions at Ballycastle Road.
Ciaron Harkin missed a Bannsiders penalty and Andy Hall put the visitors ahead before Eoin Bradley equalised.
Glenavon midfielder Mark Sykes was sent-off late in a game which saw Coleraine drop five points behind leaders Crusaders.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired