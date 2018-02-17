Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 1, Colchester United 0.
Crewe Alexandra 1-0 Colchester United
Crewe boosted their League Two survival hopes as Shaun Miller's second-half strike secured a win over Colchester.
Miller's first goal since returning to the club on loan from Carlisle during the transfer window came after the relegation-threatened Railwaymen had toiled for an hour to make the breakthrough at Gresty Road.
The victory ended a six-game winless streak for Crewe, who now sit six points above the drop zone.
Callum Ainley's driven attempted cross was held by Sam Walker at the near post and the U's keeper excelled when tipping Eddie Nolan's header over.
Crewe keeper Ben Garratt needed to be alert when fending an early effort from Drey Wright around the post.
But both sides lacked quality in the final third. That was typified when Newcastle loanee Jamie Sterry lost his composure and trod on the ball as he was put in the clear by Ainley soon after the break.
That changed when Ainley blasted a free-kick into the wall and Miller was alert to latch onto the rebound and fire home from close range.
Line-ups
Crewe
- 1Garratt
- 2Ng
- 12Nolan
- 42Sterry
- 3Bakayogo
- 20KirkSubstituted forLoweryat 45'minutes
- 18Pickering
- 30GreenBooked at 64mins
- 14AinleyBooked at 64minsSubstituted forWalkerat 86'minutes
- 10Bowery
- 32MillerSubstituted forMcKirdyat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Walker
- 6Raynes
- 13Richards
- 16Lowery
- 24Reilly
- 39McKirdy
- 40Barlaser
Colchester
- 1Walker
- 2Jackson
- 5Prosser
- 6Kent
- 18Eastman
- 7Wright
- 14Comley
- 20SeniorSubstituted forDickensonat 62'minutes
- 17StevensonSubstituted forMurrayat 70'minutes
- 19MandronBooked at 90mins
- 27Ogedi-UzokweSubstituted forMandevilleat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Lapslie
- 11Dickenson
- 15Shodipo
- 16Murray
- 21Mandeville
- 26Inniss
- 29Gilmartin
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 3,548
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 1, Colchester United 0.
Harry McKirdy (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brandon Comley (Colchester United).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ben Garratt (Crewe Alexandra) because of an injury.
Booking
Mikael Mandron (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ben Garratt (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikael Mandron (Colchester United).
Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikael Mandron (Colchester United).
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Zoumana Bakayogo.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Brad Walker replaces Callum Ainley.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Attempt missed. Luke Prosser (Colchester United) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Sean Murray (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra).
Drey Wright (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Mikael Mandron (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Zoumana Bakayogo (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Mandeville (Colchester United).
Attempt missed. Brennan Dickenson (Colchester United) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Zoumana Bakayogo.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Tom Eastman.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Sean Murray replaces Ben Stevenson.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Harry McKirdy replaces Shaun Miller.
Foul by Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra).
Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Liam Mandeville replaces Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe.
Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brennan Dickenson (Colchester United).
Booking
Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra).
Ben Stevenson (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra).
Brennan Dickenson (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Brennan Dickenson replaces Courtney Senior.
Goal!
Goal! Crewe Alexandra 1, Colchester United 0. Shaun Miller (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Shaun Miller (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.