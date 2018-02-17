Crewe Alexandra 1-0 Colchester United

Crewe boosted their League Two survival hopes as Shaun Miller's second-half strike secured a win over Colchester.

Miller's first goal since returning to the club on loan from Carlisle during the transfer window came after the relegation-threatened Railwaymen had toiled for an hour to make the breakthrough at Gresty Road.

The victory ended a six-game winless streak for Crewe, who now sit six points above the drop zone.

Callum Ainley's driven attempted cross was held by Sam Walker at the near post and the U's keeper excelled when tipping Eddie Nolan's header over.

Crewe keeper Ben Garratt needed to be alert when fending an early effort from Drey Wright around the post.

But both sides lacked quality in the final third. That was typified when Newcastle loanee Jamie Sterry lost his composure and trod on the ball as he was put in the clear by Ainley soon after the break.

That changed when Ainley blasted a free-kick into the wall and Miller was alert to latch onto the rebound and fire home from close range.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.