Queens Park Rangers 2-0 Bolton Wanderers

Joel Lynch leaps highest to put QPR ahead against Bolton

Two second-half headers gave QPR a deserved win against 10-man Bolton.

Bolton played most of the second half a man down as Mark Little was sent off for a mistimed tackle on midfielder Massimo Luongo.

QPR made the most of their numerical advantage shortly afterwards as Joel Lynch diverted Matt Smith's header into the net from Luke Freeman's free-kick.

And Smith made certain of the points late on with a well-timed header from Paul Smyth's cross in added time.

Rangers were the stronger side in the goalless first half, with Smith coming closest to breaking the deadlock twice with two headers over the crossbar after forcing a fine save from Ben Alnwick early on.

Defender David Wheater almost put the visitors ahead soon after the break but his header was tipped around the post by Alex Smithies before Little's dismissal.

The deadlock was broken shortly afterwards as a well-delivered free-kick from Luke Freeman was helped on its way by Smith and Lynch leaped highest to head QPR into the lead.

And, with time running out, Smyth picked out Smith to head in his eighth league goal of the season.

QPR manager Ian Holloway told BBC Radio London: "Even Ruud van Nistelrooy needed four chances to take one.

"I'm delighted with Matt (Smith) because I've been working him - we're bringing him in earlier than everyone else. We feel he can get a lot fitter than he has been before. He's feeling the benefit of it.

"Even though we didn't get what we deserved in the first half, we still kept going and we looked dangerous.

"The performance today I thought merited a pat on the back for my lads because I thought they were professional."

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson told BBC Radio Manchester:

"Mark Little's (feet) left the ground and he's given the ref a decision to make. Away from home, when you've got the weak officials we had today, it was always going to end up in a red.

"I can see why he's given that one, but I thought the all-round performance of all four officials was very poor.

"Loftus Road is a tight ground, the crowd are on top of you and Ian Holloway's jumping up and down appealing for everything and having a go at the ref at half-time.

"You need strong officials and we didn't have them today. I think if that had been a QPR player it would have been a yellow card."