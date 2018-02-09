Match ends, RB Leipzig 2, FC Augsburg 0.
RB Leipzig v FC Augsburg
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
- 32Gulácsi
- 27Laimer
- 4Orban
- 5Upamecano
- 16Klostermann
- 13Ilsanker
- 44Kampl
- 8KeitaSubstituted forLookmanat 79'minutes
- 17Tué Na BangnaSubstituted forKaiserat 90'minutes
- 9PoulsenSubstituted forAugustinat 84'minutes
- 11Werner
Substitutes
- 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
- 6Konaté
- 18Lookman
- 20Schmitz
- 24Kaiser
- 28Mvogo
- 29Augustin
Augsburg
- 35Hitz
- 32FrambergerBooked at 9mins
- 38Danso
- 36Hinteregger
- 31Max
- 8KhediraBooked at 23mins
- 10Baier
- 7HellerSubstituted forSchmidat 45'minutes
- 19Koo Ja-Cheol
- 30CaiubySubstituted forMorávekat 87'minutes
- 11GregoritschSubstituted forCórdovaat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Luthe
- 9Parker
- 14Morávek
- 16Janker
- 17Schmid
- 20Kacar
- 21Córdova
- Referee:
- Sven Jablonski
- Attendance:
- 34,286
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 2, FC Augsburg 0.
Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Danso (FC Augsburg).
Attempt blocked. Rani Khedira (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Córdova.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Dominik Kaiser replaces Bruma.
Offside, FC Augsburg. Kevin Danso tries a through ball, but Ja-Cheol Koo is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Kevin Danso (FC Augsburg) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Schmid with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Stefan Ilsanker.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Baier (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Jan Morávek replaces Caiuby.
Offside, FC Augsburg. Daniel Baier tries a through ball, but Ja-Cheol Koo is caught offside.
Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig).
Kevin Danso (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Jean-Kévin Augustin replaces Yussuf Poulsen.
Bruma (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Philipp Max (FC Augsburg).
Attempt missed. Sergio Córdova (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Caiuby following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Kampl with a cross.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Marwin Hitz.
Attempt saved. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bruma.
Attempt saved. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bruma.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Ademola Lookman replaces Naby Keita.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Kevin Kampl tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Danso (FC Augsburg).
Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Caiuby (FC Augsburg).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Sergio Córdova replaces Michael Gregoritsch.
Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig).
Caiuby (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Timo Werner (RB Leipzig).
Martin Hinteregger (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig).
Ja-Cheol Koo (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Martin Hinteregger (FC Augsburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Baier following a corner.
Attempt missed. Daniel Baier (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Stefan Ilsanker.