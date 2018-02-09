German Bundesliga
RB Leipzig2Augsburg0

RB Leipzig v FC Augsburg

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

  • 32Gulácsi
  • 27Laimer
  • 4Orban
  • 5Upamecano
  • 16Klostermann
  • 13Ilsanker
  • 44Kampl
  • 8KeitaSubstituted forLookmanat 79'minutes
  • 17Tué Na BangnaSubstituted forKaiserat 90'minutes
  • 9PoulsenSubstituted forAugustinat 84'minutes
  • 11Werner

Substitutes

  • 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
  • 6Konaté
  • 18Lookman
  • 20Schmitz
  • 24Kaiser
  • 28Mvogo
  • 29Augustin

Augsburg

  • 35Hitz
  • 32FrambergerBooked at 9mins
  • 38Danso
  • 36Hinteregger
  • 31Max
  • 8KhediraBooked at 23mins
  • 10Baier
  • 7HellerSubstituted forSchmidat 45'minutes
  • 19Koo Ja-Cheol
  • 30CaiubySubstituted forMorávekat 87'minutes
  • 11GregoritschSubstituted forCórdovaat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Luthe
  • 9Parker
  • 14Morávek
  • 16Janker
  • 17Schmid
  • 20Kacar
  • 21Córdova
Referee:
Sven Jablonski
Attendance:
34,286

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamAugsburg
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home24
Away12
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, RB Leipzig 2, FC Augsburg 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 2, FC Augsburg 0.

Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Danso (FC Augsburg).

Attempt blocked. Rani Khedira (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Córdova.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Dominik Kaiser replaces Bruma.

Offside, FC Augsburg. Kevin Danso tries a through ball, but Ja-Cheol Koo is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Kevin Danso (FC Augsburg) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Schmid with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Stefan Ilsanker.

Attempt blocked. Daniel Baier (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Jan Morávek replaces Caiuby.

Offside, FC Augsburg. Daniel Baier tries a through ball, but Ja-Cheol Koo is caught offside.

Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig).

Kevin Danso (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Jean-Kévin Augustin replaces Yussuf Poulsen.

Bruma (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Philipp Max (FC Augsburg).

Attempt missed. Sergio Córdova (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Caiuby following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Kampl with a cross.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Marwin Hitz.

Attempt saved. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bruma.

Attempt saved. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bruma.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Ademola Lookman replaces Naby Keita.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Kevin Kampl tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Danso (FC Augsburg).

Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Caiuby (FC Augsburg).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Sergio Córdova replaces Michael Gregoritsch.

Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig).

Caiuby (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Timo Werner (RB Leipzig).

Martin Hinteregger (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig).

Ja-Cheol Koo (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Martin Hinteregger (FC Augsburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Baier following a corner.

Attempt missed. Daniel Baier (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Stefan Ilsanker.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich21172251163553
2RB Leipzig2211563529638
3B Leverkusen2198441271435
4B Dortmund2197545291634
5Schalke219753327634
6Frankfurt219662623333
7Augsburg228773228431
8B Mgladbach219483033-331
9Hoffenheim217773233-128
10Hannover217772931-228
11Hertha Berlin216962828027
12Freiburg2151062235-1325
13Wolfsburg2141252425-124
14Stuttgart2163121727-1021
15Werder Bremen214891826-820
16Mainz2155112437-1320
17Hamburg2145121730-1317
18Köln2134141737-2013
View full German Bundesliga table

