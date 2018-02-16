Match ends, Leicester City 1, Sheffield United 0.
Leicester City 1-0 Sheffield United
Leicester can "move on" from the Riyad Mahrez transfer saga after the Algerian helped them reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, says manager Claude Puel.
Mahrez, who was back in the side after missing 10 days of training when a proposed move to Manchester City did not materialise, set up Jamie Vardy's goal in a 1-0 win over Sheffield United.
He left the field to a standing ovation when replaced by Matty James in added time.
"The most important thing in the game was the fans supported Riyad, and when I replaced him it was a good feeling with the fans," said Puel.
"It's important to stay united about this.
"The situation is behind us, it's important to look forward. Now we have two home games in the Premier League and it's important to get the support of the fans."
Leicester had to work hard to break down a well-drilled Blades defence, and the Championship visitors went close through Enda Stevens and George Baldock.
But their Premier League hosts dominated possession, and Vardy had a second effort ruled out for offside.
Leicester, who are now unbeaten in seven home games, always looked most likely to score first, but only kept their advantage thanks to Kasper Schmeichel's fine diving save from Baldock.
The Foxes will discover their last-eight opponents on Saturday at 20:00 GMT.
Mahrez forgiven again
Mahrez's name received the loudest cheer when the Leicester team was read out before the match, showing the Foxes faithful are a forgiving lot.
The Algerian was back in the starting line-up 16 days after a potential deadline-day move to Manchester City ended in disappointment for him.
It was the second high-profile occasion he had tried to leave Leicester, and the second time their fans had to decide how to respond.
Their support before kick-off will have eased any nerves the 26-year-old harboured, and he replied with an assured performance, including creating the goal for Vardy.
He showed little sign of rust, making four key passes - more than any team-mate - and did enough to suggest he has knuckled down again.
With that issue resolved, Puel wants "conviction and desire" from all of his players on the run-in.
"There are 11 Premier League games left, and we have the FA Cup," he said. "It's a crucial competition for us."
Blades have reasons to be cheerful
United boss Chris Wilder's options were limited by a combination of injuries, suspensions and cup-tied players.
The Blades, who fielded an under-strength side in their 4-1 defeat by Leicester in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, again had an unfamiliar look, with six changes from their win over Leeds.
So it was to their credit that they produced a sterling defensive performance, exemplified by centre-back Jack O'Connell.
For more than an hour they frustrated a team able to call on an England striker, and other attacking talents of the calibre of Mahrez and Kelechi Iheanacho.
They had just 31% possession but still gave the Foxes a couple of scares, including when Stevens' goalbound shot was diverted behind by Harry Maguire.
If being thwarted by one of their ex-players hurt, it paled in comparison to the pain they will have felt when former Sheffield Wednesday youth-teamer Vardy hit the net.
But the travelling fans can be proud of a spirited display, which underlined the strength in their squad as they fight for a place in the top flight.
"We gave a good account of ourselves, but we are disappointed," said Wilder.
"We have performed great all season, the consistency levels have been great. To not be overrun here gives us great heart, and we need a great run in the league, which that has to be our priority.
"All I ask is we always leave everything out there on the pitch, and we need to push on now."
Man of the match - Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United)
Vardy can't stop scoring - the stats
- Vardy has scored in five consecutive games for Leicester for the first time since October 2015 (seven games).
- Sheffield United have now failed to score in five consecutive FA Cup meetings with Leicester since they beat them 3-1 in January 1950.
- Indeed, the Foxes are unbeaten in their past six competitive meetings with the Blades (W4 D2), winning three in a row over them for the first time.
- Puel's side have gone seven home games without a defeat in all competitions (W4 D3), their longest such run since May 2017 (eight matches).
- The Blades have lost back-to-back FA Cup encounters with Premier League opponents without scoring a single goal for the first time since January 1995. They had suffered just one loss in their previous five against top flight sides prior to this, scoring each time (W3 D1).
- Mahrez has been directly involved in six goals in his past five appearances at the King Power Stadium (two goals, four assists) in all competitions, as many as his previous 17 combined.
What's next?
Leicester host Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday, 24 February (12:30 GMT), while Sheffield United host QPR in the Championship on Tuesday, 20 February (19:45 GMT).
Line-ups
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 2Simpson
- 5Morgan
- 15Maguire
- 3Chilwell
- 7Gray
- 21Iborra
- 25Ndidi
- 26MahrezSubstituted forJamesat 90+3'minutes
- 8Iheanacho
- 9VardySubstituted forAlbrightonat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Albrighton
- 12Hamer
- 14Adrien Silva
- 16Dragovic
- 22James
- 28Fuchs
- 33Diabaté
Sheff Utd
- 27Blackman
- 6Basham
- 13WrightSubstituted forEvansat 76'minutes
- 5O'Connell
- 2Baldock
- 44CarruthersSubstituted forDuffyat 76'minutes
- 7Lundstram
- 24Lafferty
- 3Stevens
- 11Donaldson
- 12WilsonSubstituted forBrooksat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Sharp
- 19Stearman
- 21Duffy
- 23Heneghan
- 31Eastwood
- 32Evans
- 36Brooks
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 28,336
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, Sheffield United 0.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Matty James replaces Riyad Mahrez.
Delay in match David Brooks (Sheffield United) because of an injury.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.
Foul by Vicente Iborra (Leicester City).
Ched Evans (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Ched Evans (Sheffield United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Marc Albrighton replaces Jamie Vardy.
Attempt blocked. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.
Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City).
Daniel Lafferty (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by George Baldock.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Chris Basham.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Harry Maguire.
Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City).
Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Ched Evans replaces Jake M Wright.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Mark Duffy replaces Samir Carruthers.
Offside, Leicester City. Ben Chilwell tries a through ball, but Riyad Mahrez is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Samir Carruthers (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Enda Stevens with a cross.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.
Attempt saved. George Baldock (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Enda Stevens.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Jamal Blackman.
Attempt saved. Demarai Gray (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Chilwell.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Jack O'Connell.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Enda Stevens.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 1, Sheffield United 0. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Chris Basham.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Jack O'Connell.
Attempt missed. David Brooks (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Enda Stevens.
Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Demarai Gray.
Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United).
Foul by Harry Maguire (Leicester City).
John Lundstram (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Demarai Gray (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.