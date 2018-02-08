Stephen Henderson: Portsmouth loanee goalkeeper set to miss rest of season

Stephen Henderson was one of six Nottingham Forest players to move away on transfer deadline day

Portsmouth loanee goalkeeper Stephen Henderson looks set to miss the rest of the season with a leg injury.

Henderson, 29, joined Pompey on loan from Nottingham Forest on 31 January but was forced off during his League One debut against Doncaster.

"The estimation is he'll be out for the season with his quad," Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett told BBC Radio Solent.

"We felt his experience could help us in quite a young group. The injury's frustrating for him and for us."

Henderson previously spent a season at Portsmouth in 2011-12 but had made just one appearance this season for Nottingham Forest.