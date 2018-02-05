BBC Sport - Watford 4-1 Chelsea: Antonio Conte can't explain Blues defeat

Conte can't explain Chelsea defeat

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says he "doesn't know" why his side performed so poorly in their 4-1 Premier League defeat by Watford.

Conte says in these situations it is the coach's fault, and that he "maybe" made some mistakes with his starting XI.

The defeat at Vicarage Road is Chelsea's second in a row after losing 3-0 at home to Bournemouth at the end of January.

