Match ends, Juventus 7, Sassuolo 0.
Juventus 7-0 Sassuolo
-
- From the section European Football
Gonzalo Higuain scored a hat-trick as Juventus thrashed Sassuolo to stay second in Serie A behind Napoli.
Chelsea-linked Alex Sandro opened the scoring and Sami Khedira added two more before the half-hour mark.
Miralem Pjanic made it 4-0 in the first half, before striker Higuain's treble in the second period.
AC Milan were held to a 1-1 draw at Udinese, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma scoring an own goal after ex-Liverpool midfielder Suso's opener.
Federico Chiesa, son of former Italy international Enrico, netted the winning goal as Fiorentina beat Bologna 2-1 - the first two goals in that match were scored directly from corner kicks.
Cengiz Under scored the winning goal in the opening minute as Roma edged past Hellas Verona.
Napoli maintained their one point lead at the top with victory over bottom side Benevento.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 2De Sciglio
- 24RuganiSubstituted forBenatiaat 45'minutes
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo Silva
- 6KhediraSubstituted forSturaroat 45'minutes
- 5Pjanic
- 14MatuidiSubstituted forMarchisioat 26'minutes
- 33Bernardeschi
- 9Higuaín
- 17Mandzukic
Substitutes
- 4Benatia
- 8Marchisio
- 15Barzagli
- 16Pinsoglio
- 22Asamoah
- 23Szczesny
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 27Sturaro
- 30Bentancur
- 36Del Sole
Sassuolo
- 47Consigli
- 21Lirola Kosok
- 5Lemos
- 15Acerbi
- 13PelusoBooked at 33mins
- 7Missiroli
- 4MagnanelliBooked at 86mins
- 32Duncan
- 25BerardiSubstituted forMatriat 59'minutes
- 30BabacarSubstituted forRagusaat 81'minutes
- 16PolitanoSubstituted forBiondiniat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Mazzitelli
- 8Biondini
- 10Matri
- 12Sensi
- 17Pierini
- 22Frattesi
- 26Oliveira Da Silva
- 29Cassata
- 70Marson
- 77Pegolo
- 90Ragusa
- 98Adjapong
- Referee:
- Piero Giacomelli
- Attendance:
- 40,400
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 7, Sassuolo 0.
Attempt missed. Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antonino Ragusa with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Antonino Ragusa (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Davide Biondini.
Booking
Francesco Magnanelli (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stefano Sturaro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francesco Magnanelli (Sassuolo).
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonino Ragusa (Sassuolo).
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 7, Sassuolo 0. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Antonino Ragusa replaces Khouma Babacar.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Davide Biondini (Sassuolo).
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Sandro.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 6, Sassuolo 0. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Claudio Marchisio with a through ball.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mauricio Lemos.
Attempt missed. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Simone Missiroli (Sassuolo).
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Davide Biondini replaces Matteo Politano.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 5, Sassuolo 0. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.
Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Alessandro Matri replaces Domenico Berardi.
Foul by Claudio Marchisio (Juventus).
Matteo Politano (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Juventus. Claudio Marchisio tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Simone Missiroli.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Francesco Acerbi.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) because of an injury.
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Khouma Babacar (Sassuolo).
Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Stefano Sturaro replaces Sami Khedira.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Medhi Benatia replaces Daniele Rugani.
Second Half
Second Half begins Juventus 4, Sassuolo 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Juventus 4, Sassuolo 0.
Offside, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi tries a through ball, but Mattia De Sciglio is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sami Khedira.
Foul by Daniele Rugani (Juventus).