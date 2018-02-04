South Koreans in Premier League

Ki Sung-yueng
Ki Sung-yueng. Clubs: Sunderland, Swansea. Appearances: 155. Goals: 13. Assists: 7.
Park Ji-sung
Park Ji-sung. Clubs: Manchester United, QPR. Appearances: 154. Goals: 19. Assists: 21.
Lee Chung-yong
Lee Chung-yong. Clubs: Bolton, Crystal Palace. Appearances: 101: Goals: 8. Assists: 10.
Son Heung-Min
Son Heung-Min: Clubs: Tottenham. Appearances: 87. Goals: 26. Assists: 11.
Lee Young-Pyo
Lee Young-Pyo. Clubs: Tottenham. Appearances: 70. Goals: 0. Assists: 0.

