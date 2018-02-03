Mainz 05 0-2 Bayern Munich

James Rodriguez scored his fourth goal of the season for Bayern Munich

German champions Bayern Munich extended their Bundesliga lead to 18 points with a comfortable victory at Mainz.

Winger Franck Ribery sweetly struck the opener from the edge of the area, before midfielder James Rodriguez drilled in the second.

On-loan Liverpool striker Divock Origi scored his fifth goal of the season in Wolfsburg's 1-1 draw against Stuttgart.

Meanwhile, two ex-Premier League players netted in Hertha Berlin's 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim.

Former Leicester striker Andrej Kramaric opened the scoring for the visitors from the penalty spot in the first half, before Chelsea old boy Salomon Kalou levelled in the second half.

Second-placed Bayer Leverkusen drew 0-0 at Freiburg in an ill-tempered match which saw seven home players booked by the referee.