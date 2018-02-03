German Bundesliga
Mainz0Bayern Munich2

Mainz 05 0-2 Bayern Munich

James Rodriguez
James Rodriguez scored his fourth goal of the season for Bayern Munich

German champions Bayern Munich extended their Bundesliga lead to 18 points with a comfortable victory at Mainz.

Winger Franck Ribery sweetly struck the opener from the edge of the area, before midfielder James Rodriguez drilled in the second.

On-loan Liverpool striker Divock Origi scored his fifth goal of the season in Wolfsburg's 1-1 draw against Stuttgart.

Meanwhile, two ex-Premier League players netted in Hertha Berlin's 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim.

Former Leicester striker Andrej Kramaric opened the scoring for the visitors from the penalty spot in the first half, before Chelsea old boy Salomon Kalou levelled in the second half.

Second-placed Bayer Leverkusen drew 0-0 at Freiburg in an ill-tempered match which saw seven home players booked by the referee.

Line-ups

Mainz

  • 27Zentner
  • 2Donati
  • 16Bell
  • 42Hack
  • 4Diallo
  • 25Gbamin
  • 6Latza
  • 8ÖztunaliSubstituted forQuaisonat 45'minutes
  • 10MaximSubstituted forSerdarat 57'minutes
  • 38HoltmannSubstituted forBerggreenat 73'minutes
  • 9Muto

Substitutes

  • 5de Jong
  • 7Quaison
  • 11Berggreen
  • 18Brosinski
  • 20Ujah
  • 22Müller
  • 23Serdar

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 17BoatengBooked at 76mins
  • 5Hummels
  • 14Bernat
  • 24Tolisso
  • 19RudyBooked at 35minsSubstituted forAlabaat 70'minutes
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 25Müller
  • 2WagnerBooked at 41minsSubstituted forLewandowskiat 63'minutes
  • 7RibérySubstituted forComanat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Süle
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 10Robben
  • 22Starke
  • 27Alaba
  • 29Coman
  • 32Kimmich
Referee:
Sören Storks
Attendance:
34,000

Match Stats

Home TeamMainzAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home15
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, FC Bayern München 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, FC Bayern München 2.

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Sven Ulreich.

Attempt saved. Suat Serdar (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Giulio Donati.

Foul by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).

Jean-Philippe Gbamin (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Yoshinori Muto (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez.

Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).

Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

Giulio Donati (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Alexander Hack tries a through ball, but Robin Quaison is caught offside.

Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Suat Serdar (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Attempt missed. Yoshinori Muto (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Danny Latza with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces Franck Ribéry.

Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.

Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.

Attempt blocked. Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giulio Donati with a cross.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Emil Berggreen (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Hack.

Booking

Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).

Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Latza.

Hand ball by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Emil Berggreen replaces Gerrit Holtmann.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Danny Latza.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gerrit Holtmann (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. David Alaba replaces Sebastian Rudy.

Attempt missed. Alexander Hack (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Danny Latza with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München).

Giulio Donati (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Jérôme Boateng tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.

