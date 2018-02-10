Carlisle United 1-1 Colchester United

Carlisle hit back with a second-half free-kick from Jamie Devitt to share the spoils with Colchester.

Courtney Senior gave U's a first-half lead and, although their opponents came back after the break, it was a result which all but ended Carlisle's League Two play-off hopes.

Carlisle twice tried their luck from long range in the early stages with Kelvin Etuhu's low drive skidding just the wrong side of the left-hand post and Devitt's 25-yard shot flying over the angle of post and bar.

U's goalkeeper Sam Walker's brilliance kept the scores level when he produced an instinctive save from Cole Stockton's close-range header.

Walker came to Colchester's rescue again soon after, diving across his line to parry a thumping 20-yard drive from Etuhu.

Colchester grabbed the lead a minute before the break after a counter-attack left Kurtis Guthrie one on one with Jack Bonham, who could only parry the ball to Senior for a simple finish..

Devitt equalised when he curled the ball right footed into the top-left corner of the net from 25 yards for his third goal in as many games.

Mikael Mandron nearly snatched all three points for the U's late on with a shot which thumped against the post with Bonham beaten.

