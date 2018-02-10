Match ends, Carlisle United 1, Colchester United 1.
Carlisle United 1-1 Colchester United
-
Carlisle hit back with a second-half free-kick from Jamie Devitt to share the spoils with Colchester.
Courtney Senior gave U's a first-half lead and, although their opponents came back after the break, it was a result which all but ended Carlisle's League Two play-off hopes.
Carlisle twice tried their luck from long range in the early stages with Kelvin Etuhu's low drive skidding just the wrong side of the left-hand post and Devitt's 25-yard shot flying over the angle of post and bar.
U's goalkeeper Sam Walker's brilliance kept the scores level when he produced an instinctive save from Cole Stockton's close-range header.
Walker came to Colchester's rescue again soon after, diving across his line to parry a thumping 20-yard drive from Etuhu.
Colchester grabbed the lead a minute before the break after a counter-attack left Kurtis Guthrie one on one with Jack Bonham, who could only parry the ball to Senior for a simple finish..
Devitt equalised when he curled the ball right footed into the top-left corner of the net from 25 yards for his third goal in as many games.
Mikael Mandron nearly snatched all three points for the U's late on with a shot which thumped against the post with Bonham beaten.
Line-ups
Carlisle
- 1Bonham
- 17Brown
- 5Liddle
- 29Hill
- 6Parkes
- 13Campbell-RyceSubstituted forO'Sullivanat 78'minutes
- 8JonesSubstituted forLambeat 66'minutes
- 21Etuhu
- 11Devitt
- 23StocktonSubstituted forBennettat 72'minutes
- 28Twardek
Substitutes
- 9Hope
- 14Bennett
- 15Gray
- 16Ellis
- 18O'Sullivan
- 19Lambe
- 30Nadesan
Colchester
- 1Walker
- 2Jackson
- 5Prosser
- 6Kent
- 18Eastman
- 7Wright
- 20SeniorSubstituted forSzmodicsat 72'minutes
- 14Comley
- 17StevensonSubstituted forMurrayat 80'minutes
- 19Mandron
- 28GuthrieSubstituted forMandevilleat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Lapslie
- 10Szmodics
- 16Murray
- 21Mandeville
- 26Inniss
- 27Ogedi-Uzokwe
- 29Gilmartin
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
- Attendance:
- 4,006
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Carlisle United 1, Colchester United 1.
Attempt missed. Richard Bennett (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Sean Murray (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Tom Parkes (Carlisle United).
Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sean Murray (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikael Mandron (Colchester United).
Attempt missed. Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Sean Murray (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Mikael Mandron (Colchester United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Foul by Richard Bennett (Carlisle United).
Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kristopher Twardek (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Murray (Colchester United).
Attempt saved. Gary Liddle (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Brandon Comley.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Luke Prosser.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Sean Murray replaces Ben Stevenson.
Goal!
Goal! Carlisle United 1, Colchester United 1. Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. John O'Sullivan replaces Jamal Campbell-Ryce.
Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Prosser (Colchester United).
Attempt saved. Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Gary Liddle (Carlisle United).
Mikael Mandron (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kristopher Twardek (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Sammie Szmodics replaces Courtney Senior.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Richard Bennett replaces Cole Stockton.
Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Kristopher Twardek (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Prosser (Colchester United).
Foul by Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United).
Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Reggie Lambe replaces Michael Jones.
Luke Prosser (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kristopher Twardek (Carlisle United).
Foul by Kelvin Etuhu (Carlisle United).