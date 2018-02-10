League Two
Carlisle1Colchester1

Carlisle United 1-1 Colchester United

Carlisle hit back with a second-half free-kick from Jamie Devitt to share the spoils with Colchester.

Courtney Senior gave U's a first-half lead and, although their opponents came back after the break, it was a result which all but ended Carlisle's League Two play-off hopes.

Carlisle twice tried their luck from long range in the early stages with Kelvin Etuhu's low drive skidding just the wrong side of the left-hand post and Devitt's 25-yard shot flying over the angle of post and bar.

U's goalkeeper Sam Walker's brilliance kept the scores level when he produced an instinctive save from Cole Stockton's close-range header.

Walker came to Colchester's rescue again soon after, diving across his line to parry a thumping 20-yard drive from Etuhu.

Colchester grabbed the lead a minute before the break after a counter-attack left Kurtis Guthrie one on one with Jack Bonham, who could only parry the ball to Senior for a simple finish..

Devitt equalised when he curled the ball right footed into the top-left corner of the net from 25 yards for his third goal in as many games.

Mikael Mandron nearly snatched all three points for the U's late on with a shot which thumped against the post with Bonham beaten.

Line-ups

Carlisle

  • 1Bonham
  • 17Brown
  • 5Liddle
  • 29Hill
  • 6Parkes
  • 13Campbell-RyceSubstituted forO'Sullivanat 78'minutes
  • 8JonesSubstituted forLambeat 66'minutes
  • 21Etuhu
  • 11Devitt
  • 23StocktonSubstituted forBennettat 72'minutes
  • 28Twardek

Substitutes

  • 9Hope
  • 14Bennett
  • 15Gray
  • 16Ellis
  • 18O'Sullivan
  • 19Lambe
  • 30Nadesan

Colchester

  • 1Walker
  • 2Jackson
  • 5Prosser
  • 6Kent
  • 18Eastman
  • 7Wright
  • 20SeniorSubstituted forSzmodicsat 72'minutes
  • 14Comley
  • 17StevensonSubstituted forMurrayat 80'minutes
  • 19Mandron
  • 28GuthrieSubstituted forMandevilleat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lapslie
  • 10Szmodics
  • 16Murray
  • 21Mandeville
  • 26Inniss
  • 27Ogedi-Uzokwe
  • 29Gilmartin
Referee:
Ross Joyce
Attendance:
4,006

Match Stats

Home TeamCarlisleAway TeamColchester
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home15
Away18
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Carlisle United 1, Colchester United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Carlisle United 1, Colchester United 1.

Attempt missed. Richard Bennett (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Sean Murray (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Tom Parkes (Carlisle United).

Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Sean Murray (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mikael Mandron (Colchester United).

Attempt missed. Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Sean Murray (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Mikael Mandron (Colchester United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

Foul by Richard Bennett (Carlisle United).

Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kristopher Twardek (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean Murray (Colchester United).

Attempt saved. Gary Liddle (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Brandon Comley.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Luke Prosser.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Sean Murray replaces Ben Stevenson.

Goal!

Goal! Carlisle United 1, Colchester United 1. Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. John O'Sullivan replaces Jamal Campbell-Ryce.

Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke Prosser (Colchester United).

Attempt saved. Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Gary Liddle (Carlisle United).

Mikael Mandron (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Kristopher Twardek (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Sammie Szmodics replaces Courtney Senior.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Richard Bennett replaces Cole Stockton.

Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Kristopher Twardek (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke Prosser (Colchester United).

Foul by Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United).

Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Reggie Lambe replaces Michael Jones.

Luke Prosser (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kristopher Twardek (Carlisle United).

Foul by Kelvin Etuhu (Carlisle United).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton32197668313764
2Accrington31184955371858
3Wycombe31168760441656
4Notts County31159752341854
5Swindon32173124944554
6Mansfield311411646341253
7Exeter30164104135652
8Lincoln City311311743301350
9Coventry311551135251050
10Crawley32146123736148
11Colchester32121194338547
12Newport31121094138346
13Carlisle31119114342142
14Cheltenham32109134647-139
15Stevenage32109134145-439
16Cambridge31109122841-1339
17Grimsby3399152947-1836
18Yeovil3198144350-735
19Port Vale3297163546-1134
20Morecambe31710142941-1231
21Crewe3193193553-1830
22Forest Green3185183354-2129
23Chesterfield3176183155-2427
24Barnet3167183046-1625
View full League Two table

