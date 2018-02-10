Bristol City 3-3 Sunderland

Sunderland's incredible comeback means they have still not lost at Ashton Gate since October 1993

Championship strugglers Sunderland came from 3-0 down to rescue a point at promotion hopefuls Bristol City.

‪The Robins, who have won just once in 2018, were three goals ahead inside 37 minutes as the Black Cats capitulated.‬

‪Aden Flint poked City in front before two close-range finishes from Famara Diedhiou prompted some away fans to leave Ashton Gate early.‬

‪But, after Josh Brownhill's own goal and Aiden McGeady's strike, Marlon Pack diverted into his own net for 3-3.‬

‪It capped an amazing final 20 minutes for Sunderland, whose supporters had greeted the half-time whistle with boos and chants of "you're not fit to wear the shirt" towards their own players.‬

‪Operating with a back three and wing-backs, the Black Cats had produced a woeful defensive display before the break and could have been even further behind if City had been more ruthless.‬

‪Yet a change in formation brought about a much-improved display, and Ashley Fletcher may even have equalised moments before Pack's unfortunate stoppage-time leveller, only to be denied by an incredible point-blank save from Frank Fielding.‬

‪Bristol City's dramatic collapse was as remarkable and unexpected as Sunderland's late improbable revival - and came exactly a year to the day after they squandered a 3-0 half-time lead at Derby County to draw 3-3.‬

‪Lee Johnson's side remain three points clear of seventh but have now dropped six points adrift of the automatic promotion places after a run of just one win in seven league matches.‬

‪Sunderland are 23rd, one point above bottom side Burton Albion and three points from safety.

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"It's probably poor decision-making by me. I have to hold my hands up and say, tactically, I got it wrong in the second half.

"I should have settled for 3-0. I probably got excited, and felt they were there for the taking.

"We had chances but we crumbled. I should have given the lads a bit more help and put another midfielder on at 3-1, and changed it up a bit.

"So, my fault, and apologies. To lose those two points is very, very frustrating."

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman told BBC Newcastle:

"I didn't see the first 45 minutes coming. I thought we would have learned our lesson from the last couple of games but we clearly hadn't.

"The fight-back was fantastic. We got booed off at half-time - and rightly so - but the players earned the three points themselves.

"It is a matter of mentality and you must never give up, no matter how bad it is. It is about responsibility and accountability and they showed some courage.

"No-one else is going to help us. There is enough games and enough points to take care of ourselves."‬‬