Sheffield United 2-1 Leeds United

Billy Sharp's first-half strike and second-half penalty means the striker has now scored 75 goals during his second and third spells with Sheffield United

Billy Sharp's double earned Sheffield United a Yorkshire derby victory and spoiled Paul Heckingbottom's first game as Leeds United manager.

Heckingbottom, who replaced the sacked Thomas Christiansen last week, saw his side trail to Sharp's stunning second-minute volley from Mark Duffy's cross.

Pierre-Michel Lasogga's powerful header levelled the scores after the break.

But Sharp netted from the penalty spot to earn victory and ensure that Leeds' winless run stretched to eight games.

The win means the Blades move up to seventh in the Championship table, two points behind Bristol City and Fulham before the 15:00 GMT games, while Leeds are seven points adrift of the final play-off spot.

Sharp's brilliant opener was a fitting way to celebrate scoring the 200th league goal of his career and he could have made it 2-0 soon after but sent a close-range header over, while Duffy went close with a curling strike

But Leeds, who wore black armbands as a tribute to former player Liam Miller who died on Friday aged 36, also had chances.

Lasogga's fierce 25-yard strike went just wide, and a Pontus Jansson diving header was brilliantly saved by Jamal Blackman.

Substitute Pablo Hernandez's cross was powerfully headed in by Lasogga to level and bring the Whites hope of ending their six-match winless Championship run.

But it was 32-year-old Sharp who proved the matchwinner after John Fleck was tripped by Eunan O'Kane - scoring his 10th goal of the season and seventh in his past eight appearances against Leeds.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder:

"We needed it. I'm sick of banging on about how well we're playing and not getting results.

"People are looking at me as if I'm a bit of a nutter, going on about it. We're at the business end of the season and we need to pick wins up.

"The effect of having a new manager would have given their players a boost. It was never going to be easy and the game ebbed and flowed."

Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom:

"Getting beaten is not nice and I know when I look back at the first goal that there will be things I don't want to see.

"Sheffield United are, in my opinion, the best in the league at building momentum. They were keeping possession, playing forward and putting us under pressure.

"We had to change that and play forward more. We played on the front foot in the second half and we had more energy.

"There was a bit of apprehension - I could sense it - and I thought that lifted in the second half."