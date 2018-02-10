Championship
Sheff Utd2Leeds1

Sheffield United 2-1 Leeds United

Billy Sharp scores for Sheffield United
Billy Sharp's first-half strike and second-half penalty means the striker has now scored 75 goals during his second and third spells with Sheffield United

Billy Sharp's double earned Sheffield United a Yorkshire derby victory and spoiled Paul Heckingbottom's first game as Leeds United manager.

Heckingbottom, who replaced the sacked Thomas Christiansen last week, saw his side trail to Sharp's stunning second-minute volley from Mark Duffy's cross.

Pierre-Michel Lasogga's powerful header levelled the scores after the break.

But Sharp netted from the penalty spot to earn victory and ensure that Leeds' winless run stretched to eight games.

The win means the Blades move up to seventh in the Championship table, two points behind Bristol City and Fulham before the 15:00 GMT games, while Leeds are seven points adrift of the final play-off spot.

Sharp's brilliant opener was a fitting way to celebrate scoring the 200th league goal of his career and he could have made it 2-0 soon after but sent a close-range header over, while Duffy went close with a curling strike

But Leeds, who wore black armbands as a tribute to former player Liam Miller who died on Friday aged 36, also had chances.

Lasogga's fierce 25-yard strike went just wide, and a Pontus Jansson diving header was brilliantly saved by Jamal Blackman.

Substitute Pablo Hernandez's cross was powerfully headed in by Lasogga to level and bring the Whites hope of ending their six-match winless Championship run.

But it was 32-year-old Sharp who proved the matchwinner after John Fleck was tripped by Eunan O'Kane - scoring his 10th goal of the season and seventh in his past eight appearances against Leeds.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder:

"We needed it. I'm sick of banging on about how well we're playing and not getting results.

"People are looking at me as if I'm a bit of a nutter, going on about it. We're at the business end of the season and we need to pick wins up.

"The effect of having a new manager would have given their players a boost. It was never going to be easy and the game ebbed and flowed."

Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom:

"Getting beaten is not nice and I know when I look back at the first goal that there will be things I don't want to see.

"Sheffield United are, in my opinion, the best in the league at building momentum. They were keeping possession, playing forward and putting us under pressure.

"We had to change that and play forward more. We played on the front foot in the second half and we had more energy.

"There was a bit of apprehension - I could sense it - and I thought that lifted in the second half."

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

  • 27Blackman
  • 6Basham
  • 19Stearman
  • 5O'Connell
  • 2Baldock
  • 20EvansBooked at 44minsSubstituted forLundstramat 88'minutes
  • 21DuffySubstituted forLeonardat 77'minutes
  • 4FleckBooked at 90mins
  • 3Stevens
  • 9Clarke
  • 10SharpBooked at 14minsSubstituted forHolmesat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Lundstram
  • 11Donaldson
  • 12Wilson
  • 14Leonard
  • 24Lafferty
  • 26Holmes
  • 31Eastwood

Leeds

  • 13Wiedwald
  • 15Dallas
  • 18Jansson
  • 5Pennington
  • 12De Bock
  • 4ForshawBooked at 5mins
  • 14O'Kane
  • 23PhillipsSubstituted forEkubanat 78'minutes
  • 10AlioskiSubstituted forSackoat 75'minutes
  • 9Lasogga
  • 7RoofeBooked at 19minsSubstituted forHernándezat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lonergan
  • 8Anita
  • 19Hernández
  • 22Cibicki
  • 24Sacko
  • 25Vieira
  • 45Ekuban
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
27,553

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Sheffield United 2, Leeds United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sheffield United 2, Leeds United 1.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ryan Leonard.

Attempt blocked. Laurens De Bock (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Caleb Ekuban (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hadi Sacko with a headed pass.

Booking

John Fleck (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Matthew Pennington.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Ricky Holmes replaces Billy Sharp.

Attempt missed. Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Leeds United) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Forshaw.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. John Lundstram replaces Lee Evans.

Matthew Pennington (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).

Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Caleb Ekuban (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Evans (Sheffield United).

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Matthew Pennington.

Foul by Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United).

Ryan Leonard (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Enda Stevens.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Caleb Ekuban replaces Kalvin Phillips.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Ryan Leonard replaces Mark Duffy.

Attempt missed. Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Leeds United) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Chris Basham.

Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United).

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Hadi Sacko replaces Ezgjan Alioski.

Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).

Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Sheffield United 2, Leeds United 1. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Sheffield United. John Fleck draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United) after a foul in the penalty area.

John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United).

Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).

Lee Evans (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kalvin Phillips with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Laurens De Bock.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves31225456233371
2Derby311610548242458
3Aston Villa30168646271956
4Cardiff30167745271855
5Fulham311410752361652
6Bristol City31141074536952
7Preston31121363830849
8Sheff Utd31154124437749
9Middlesbrough311461140291148
10Brentford31111194340344
11Leeds31135134239344
12Ipswich31135134341244
13Norwich31128113134-344
14Millwall31912103634239
15QPR3199133344-1136
16Nottm Forest31112183550-1535
17Sheff Wed31713113238-634
18Reading3188153441-732
19Bolton3079142847-1930
20Birmingham3086162241-1930
21Hull31611144247-529
22Barnsley31610153045-1528
23Sunderland31511153455-2126
24Burton3167182458-3425
View full Championship table

