Brentford 1-1 Preston North End

Florian Jozefzoon's second-half goal saw Brentford come from behind to draw with 10-man Preston.
Seventh-placed North End took the lead when Tom Barkhuizen's in-swinging cross found the corner of the net.
The Bees, who move up to 10th, made it 1-1 when Henrik Dalsgaard's header found Dutch forward Jozefzoon, who fired in low from 15 yards.
Preston defender Greg Cunningham was then sent off for a second booking after fouling Jozefzoon.
Barkhuizen went close to opening the scoring after just two minutes when his shot was blocked by team-mate Callum Robinson.
An end-to-end first half also saw Romaine Sawyers fire just wide for the hosts while Billy Bodin was off target at the other end.
The visitors went ahead in fortunate circumstances as Barkhuizen's cross eluded everyone on its way into the net but the Bees were level just eight minutes later as Jozefzoon chested the ball down before firing past Declan Rudd.
After Cunningham's dismissal, Brentford went close late on as substitute Alan Judge's free-kick was tipped onto the post by Rudd.
Preston extend their unbeaten run to five league games and remain three points off the play-off places.
Brentford head coach Dean Smith told BBC Radio London:
"There has been a lot of frustration this season as we have drawn too many games, especially when we have been on top like we were today.
"They had a couple of chances in the first tem minutes but other than that we defended very well. Their goal came out of nothing and our response was good.
"We need to be more clinical as we are certainly creating chances. They are on a really good run of form and it shows are performance levels are good."
Preston boss Alex Neil told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"It was a hard-fought match. My team worked extremely hard. This has never been a good hunting-ground fro Preston.
"In the first half we had the best chances - I wouldn't necessarily say we were the best team - and then, in the second half, the sending off really changed everything.
"We just defended for our lives after that to make sure we got something out of it. I thought both [yellow cards] were soft. I don't think every foul is a booking."
Line-ups
Brentford
- 1Bentley
- 22Dalsgaard
- 14EganBooked at 90mins
- 5Bjelland
- 20Clarke
- 8Yennaris
- 10McEachranBooked at 17minsSubstituted forMacLeodat 80'minutes
- 7Jozefzoon
- 19SawyersSubstituted forJudgeat 74'minutes
- 11Watkins
- 9MaupaySubstituted forMarcondesat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 4MacLeod
- 12Mokotjo
- 17Marcondes
- 18Judge
- 24Ogbene
- 28Daniels
- 29Barbet
Preston
- 1Rudd
- 14FisherBooked at 32mins
- 23Huntington
- 17Spurr
- 3CunninghamBooked at 74mins
- 12GallagherBooked at 63minsSubstituted forWelshat 66'minutes
- 8Browne
- 39BodinSubstituted forHorganat 89'minutes
- 11Johnson
- 29Barkhuizen
- 37RobinsonSubstituted forWoodsat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Horgan
- 10Harrop
- 15Woods
- 19Welsh
- 21Moult
- 22Maxwell
- 32Earl
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 9,194
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home11
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Preston North End 1.
Attempt blocked. John Egan (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis MacLeod with a cross.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Thomas Spurr.
Attempt blocked. Lewis MacLeod (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
Booking
John Egan (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by John Egan (Brentford).
Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford).
Declan Rudd (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Daryl Horgan replaces Billy Bodin.
Attempt missed. Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Thomas Spurr.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Calum Woods.
Attempt saved. Alan Judge (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Alan Judge (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Calum Woods (Preston North End).
Attempt missed. Tom Barkhuizen (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Calum Woods.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Josh Clarke.
Foul by Andreas Bjelland (Brentford).
Tom Barkhuizen (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Billy Bodin.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Lewis MacLeod replaces Josh McEachran.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Darnell Fisher.
Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Offside, Preston North End. Declan Rudd tries a through ball, but Tom Barkhuizen is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Calum Woods replaces Callum Robinson.
Foul by Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford).
Paul Huntington (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) for a bad foul.
Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Greg Cunningham (Preston North End).
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Alan Judge replaces Romaine Sawyers.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Emiliano Marcondes replaces Neal Maupay.
Booking
Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Bentley (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Greg Cunningham (Preston North End).
Foul by Ollie Watkins (Brentford).
Darnell Fisher (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Preston North End. Alan Browne tries a through ball, but Callum Robinson is caught offside.