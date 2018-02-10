Brentford 1-1 Preston North End

Dutchman Florian Jozefzoon has scored five goals for Brentford this season

Florian Jozefzoon's second-half goal saw Brentford come from behind to draw with 10-man Preston.

Seventh-placed North End took the lead when Tom Barkhuizen's in-swinging cross found the corner of the net.

The Bees, who move up to 10th, made it 1-1 when Henrik Dalsgaard's header found Dutch forward Jozefzoon, who fired in low from 15 yards.

Preston defender Greg Cunningham was then sent off for a second booking after fouling Jozefzoon.

Barkhuizen went close to opening the scoring after just two minutes when his shot was blocked by team-mate Callum Robinson.

An end-to-end first half also saw Romaine Sawyers fire just wide for the hosts while Billy Bodin was off target at the other end.

The visitors went ahead in fortunate circumstances as Barkhuizen's cross eluded everyone on its way into the net but the Bees were level just eight minutes later as Jozefzoon chested the ball down before firing past Declan Rudd.

After Cunningham's dismissal, Brentford went close late on as substitute Alan Judge's free-kick was tipped onto the post by Rudd.

Preston extend their unbeaten run to five league games and remain three points off the play-off places.

Brentford head coach Dean Smith told BBC Radio London:

"There has been a lot of frustration this season as we have drawn too many games, especially when we have been on top like we were today.

"They had a couple of chances in the first tem minutes but other than that we defended very well. Their goal came out of nothing and our response was good.

"We need to be more clinical as we are certainly creating chances. They are on a really good run of form and it shows are performance levels are good."

Preston boss Alex Neil told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"It was a hard-fought match. My team worked extremely hard. This has never been a good hunting-ground fro Preston.

"In the first half we had the best chances - I wouldn't necessarily say we were the best team - and then, in the second half, the sending off really changed everything.

"We just defended for our lives after that to make sure we got something out of it. I thought both [yellow cards] were soft. I don't think every foul is a booking."