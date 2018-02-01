Morroco's El Yamiq seals Genoa move, set to miss CHAN final

Jawad el Yamiq has been playing for Morocco at the CHAN, but will now miss the final

Morocco defender Jawad el Yamiq completed his move from Raja Casablanca to Genoa late on Wednesday.

The on-off deal was finally sealed after he had played in Morocco's African Nations Championship (CHAN) semi-final victory over Libya.

Genoa confirmed the deal had taken place on their website.

The move means he is set to miss the final of the CHAN, because the tournament is for locally-based players only.

Earlier in the tournament, a Sudanese player who left his domestic league for a Libyan club was allowed to compete until his registration at his new side was confirmed.

He then became ineligible - and a Confederaton of African Football (Caf) hearing confirmed that was the correct approach, after an appeal by Guinea.

Yamiq told the BBC after the game against Libya that he still did not know whether the move to Genoa had been confirmed, so it was concluded in the last few hours of the transfer window.

Caf has already announced that they will look at the rules in time for the next CHAN, with a cut-off date after which a player could move without losing eligibility for the tournament one of the options.

Morocco also had Achraf Bencharki on the pitch for the game against Libya - even though his move to Al Hilal had been announced by the Saudi side on January 22nd.

It is not clear if he will also be ruled out of the final.