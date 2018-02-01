Fulham: Middlesbrough's Cyrus Christie and Newcastle's Aleksandar Mitrovic join

  • From the section Fulham
Cyrus Christie
Cyrus Christie spent 2014 to 2017 at Championship side Derby County

Fulham have signed right-back Cyrus Christie from fellow-Championship club Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee and Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic on loan until the summer.

Republic of Ireland's Christie, 25, has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal, with the option of a further year.

The former Coventry and Derby man made 26 Middlesbrough appearances after signing for a reported £2.5m in 2017.

Mitrovic, 23, has scored twice in seven games for the Magpies this season.

Fulham's director of football, Tony Khan, told the club website: "Aleksandar is a talented player who has already amassed an impressive record at the highest levels of the game.

"Cyrus is a fantastic young player who brings both an international pedigree and a wealth of Championship experience with him."

Meanwhile, the west London club have terminated the season-long loan deal of Rafa Soares and the left-back has returned to parent club Porto.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you