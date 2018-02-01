Ovie Ejaria, Ashley Fletcher and Lee Camp join Sunderland

Ovie Ejaria made eight first-team appearances for Liverpool last season, but none this term

Sunderland have signed Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria, Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher and Cardiff goalkeeper Lee Camp on loan until the end of the season.

Ejaria, 20, made eight appearances for the Reds last season but has not featured this campaign.

Fletcher, 22, joined Boro from West Ham for £6.5m in July but has scored just once in 16 league games.

Camp, 33, has not featured for the Bluebirds since joining in June 2017.

All three could debut for the Black Cats, who are 23rd in the Championship, against Ipswich on Saturday.

