Zach Clough, Tyler Walker, Reece Burke and Jon Flanagan: Bolton sign four

Zach Clough failed to score in 17 appearances for Nottingham Forest this season

Bolton Wanderers have signed Nottingham Forest forwards Zach Clough and Tyler Walker, West Ham midfielder Reece Burke and Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan on loan until the end of the season.

Clough, 22, returns to the club he left last January after scoring 22 goals in 68 appearances.

Walker, 21, has scored four goals in 33 league games for Forest.

Burke, also 21, spent the first half of 2017-18 at Bolton, while Flanagan, 25, has played once this season.

Capped once by England, he was sentenced to 40 hours of unpaid work and a community order for assaulting his girlfriend in December earlier this month.

All four players could feature for the struggling Championship side against Bristol City on Friday.

