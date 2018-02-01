Nottingham Forest sign Guedioura, Pantilimon, Dejagah, Colback, Lolley & Tomlin

Adlene Guedioura played in the Premier League for Watford and Middlesbrough in recent seasons

Nottingham Forest have made six deadline day signings, with Costel Pantilimon, Jack Colback, Adlene Guedioura, Ashkan Dejagah, Joe Lolley and Lee Tomlin all arriving.

Tomlin, 29, joins on loan from Cardiff City in a swap deal with Jamie Ward.

Pantilimon, 30, and Colback, 28, are end-of-season loans while 31-year-old Dejagah and Guedioura, 32, have penned permanent deals.

Lolley, 25, joins on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Huddersfield Town.

Ward, 31, joins Cardiff on loan with Tomlin coming in the other direction.

Striker Tomlin, 29, who joined the Bluebirds from Bristol City in July 2017, has made just 16 appearances and has scored one goal during his time with the club.

Iran international Dejagah will be with Forest until the end of the season, while Guedioura - who was released by Middlesbrough - rejoins the club on a two-and-a-half-year deal having scored four goals in 61 games during his previous spells at the City Ground.

There could be later movement for free agent Ben Watson, who left Watford by mutual consent and has been linked with a move to Forest.

