Moses Makasi: Plymouth Argyle sign West Ham United midfielder on loan

Moses Makasi helped West Ham win the U21 Premier League Cup in 2016

Plymouth Argyle have signed midfielder Moses Makasi on loan from West Ham United for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League side but has been an unused substitute on five occasions this campaign.

Makasi came through the Hammers' academy in 2014 and has played in all the club's EFL Trophy ties.

His arrival comes after the Pilgrims were were forced to pull out of a bid to sign Everton's Conor Grant on loan.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.