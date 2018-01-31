Luton sign Liverpool's Lloyd Jones, Ipswich's Flynn Downes & Plymouth's Jake Jervis

  • From the section Luton
Lloyd Jones in action for Swindon Town against Northampton
Lloyd Jones made 29 appearances on loan at League One side Swindon last season

Luton Town have signed Liverpool defender Lloyd Jones and Plymouth forward Jake Jervis for undisclosed fees, while midfielder Flynn Downes has joined on loan from Ipswich.

Jones and Jervis have agreed two-and-a-half year deals, with Downes, 19, joining until the end of the season.

Ex-Plymouth player Jones, 22, did not make an appearance for Liverpool but was most recently on loan at Swindon.

Jervis, 26, reached double figures in his past two seasons in League Two.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired