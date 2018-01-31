Luton sign Liverpool's Lloyd Jones, Ipswich's Flynn Downes & Plymouth's Jake Jervis

From the section

Lloyd Jones made 29 appearances on loan at League One side Swindon last season

Luton Town have signed Liverpool defender Lloyd Jones and Plymouth forward Jake Jervis for undisclosed fees, while midfielder Flynn Downes has joined on loan from Ipswich.

Jones and Jervis have agreed two-and-a-half year deals, with Downes, 19, joining until the end of the season.

Ex-Plymouth player Jones, 22, did not make an appearance for Liverpool but was most recently on loan at Swindon.

Jervis, 26, reached double figures in his past two seasons in League Two.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.