Devante Cole: Wigan sign Fleetwood Town striker for undisclosed fee

Devante Cole scored 12 goals for Fleetwood this season

Wigan Athletic have signed Fleetwood striker Devante Cole for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 22-year-old scored 17 goals in 77 league games for the Cod Army after joining from Bradford in January 2016.

Cole, the son of former Manchester United striker Andrew, could make his debut for the Latics against Gillingham on Saturday.

Meanwhile, midfielder Shaun MacDonald has agreed a contract extension until the summer of 2019.

The 29-year-old, who has been out since April after breaking his leg, made 41 appearances for the Latics last season, having joined from Bournemouth in the summer of 2016.

MacDonald, who helped the Cherries to promotion to the Premier League in 2015 and has won four caps for Wales, is expected to return to full fitness next month.

