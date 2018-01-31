Gary Madine: Cardiff City sign striker from Bolton Wanderers

Gary Madine scored in his last match for Bolton to earn a 1-1 draw against Ipswich

Cardiff City have signed striker Gary Madine from Championship rivals Bolton Wanderers in a deal thought to be worth about £6m.

The 27-year-old has scored 10 goals for the Trotters this season and joins promotion-chasing Cardiff on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Madine scored from the penalty spot against the Bluebirds in their 2-0 loss at the Macron Stadium on 23 December.

Madine joined Bolton from Sheffield Wednesday in July 2015 on a free.

The fee for Madine is the biggest transfer outlay by owner Vincent Tan since the Premier League season in 2013-14, when Cardiff paid £11m for midfielder Gary Medel.

Meanwhile striker Omar Bogle joined Peterborough United on loan from Cardiff for the rest of the season.

Goalkeeper Lee Camp has also left the Welsh club on loan, joining Sunderland for the remainder of this campaign.

