BBC Sport - Riyad Mahrez: Five great Leicester City goals

Watch five great Mahrez goals for Leicester

Watch five of Riyad Mahrez's finest goals for Leicester City as the Algerian winger completes his £60m move to Manchester City.

READ MORE:Mahrez joins Man City for club record £60m

Available to UK users only.

