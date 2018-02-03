Bournemouth 2-1 Stoke City

Lys Mousset's goal was his first in the Premier League

Stoke manager Paul Lambert said he did not know how his side lost at Bournemouth - the Potters' first defeat since Lambert took charge.

The away side took the lead after five minutes when Xherdan Shaqiri headed in from debutant Badou Ndiaye's cross, but second-half goals from substitutes Joshua King and Lys Mousset gave Bournemouth the win.

"There's no way we deserved to lose that," said Lambert. "We looked so comfortable I would have been disappointed to draw, let alone lose."

Stoke's Peter Crouch headed against the bar when it was 1-0, but Bournemouth scored twice in a nine-minute second-half spell to send the Potters back into the relegation zone.

King fired in a low equaliser after receiving a lucky deflection, before Mousset was left unmarked to head in from Jordon Ibe's free-kick for his first Premier League goal.

"I can understand the first goal - they had a bit of luck on the break with it coming off Joe [Allen]," added Lambert. "But there's no excuses for the second goal, it was unacceptable. It was really poor marking and if you don't defend set-plays you're in trouble.

"We looked really good, we had hunger and looked solid, but that second goal hurt us."

Stoke drop from 16th to 18th, while Bournemouth, unbeaten in seven Premier League matches, move up to ninth.

Bournemouth show their fighting spirit

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe said their 3-0 win over Chelsea in midweek was their "best win" in the Premier League, and he will be delighted that his side showed their fighting spirit and desire to win here as they fought back to snatch another three points.

The hosts fell behind after only five minutes when Shaqiri, who had an earlier shot cleared off the line, was left unmarked to glance in a header for the opening goal and there was further bad news for the Cherries when Steve Cook went off injured after only 13 minutes.

That led to Howe making a tactical change as he replaced a defender with a forward, with King coming on and Bournemouth moving to a 4-4-2 formation.

Stoke performed well in the opening half hour, but the Cherries created the better chances after that and they grabbed a deserved equaliser in the 70th minute with King, who netted 16 times in the Premier League last season, scoring his first goal since 29 November.

They took the lead nine minutes later with Mousset, another substitute, finding space at the back post to head home his first Premier League goal, at the 23rd time of asking, following his £5.4m move to Bournemouth in July 2016.

"We really had to dig deep and we have done that a lot, so that is a good sign for us," said Howe. "We struggled to get into the game at the start, we didn't find rhythm. But the key thing is we conceded only one, and not two."

Debutant Ndiaye impresses but Stoke throw it away

For Stoke, it was their first defeat in Lambert's three matches in charge and they will feel frustrated at conceding two goals within a nine-minute period in the second half.

When Lambert replaced the sacked Mark Hughes in January, Stoke were 18th but picked up four points from two games to move up to 16th. However, this loss sees them fall back to 18th, with a worse goal difference than Newcastle in 16th and Swansea in 17th.

One note of encouragement for Lambert will be the debut performance of Senegal international midfielder Ndiaye after the 27-year-old joined in a £14m deal from Turkish side Galatasaray on transfer deadline day.

He made an immediate impact as he swung in a fine cross from the left wing and an unmarked Shaqiri was able to glance a header into the net past ex-Potters goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Xherdan Shaqiri's goal was his first headed strike in 139 matches in Europe's big five leagues, out of 24 goals in total

Ndiaye also shot wide after linking up well with Peter Crouch and later fired an overhead kick past the post as he made an impressive start to his Premier League career.

Lambert was delighted with the performance of the new signing and said: "Badou coming in was excellent. It's his first game in a fortnight, he's only trained once, but he managed 70 minutes and I'm delighted with his contribution. His performance was first class and he put in a terrific cross for the goal."

Crouch, needing one goal to become the club's outright record Premier League goalscorer, hit the bar with a header when the score was still 1-0, and Bournemouth equalised shortly after, although King had a slice of luck as the ball rebounded into his path after a deflection.

Stoke have conceded the most goals in the Premier League, and despite two clean sheets in Lambert's first two games, a defensive error allowed for Mousset to head in the winner.

"It is basic defending for the second goal and we just switched off," said Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross.

Man of the match - Badou Ndiaye (Stoke City)

Badou Ndiaye had three shots on goal, made Stoke's goal, had a pass success rate of 86.7% and also made three tackles

Cherries complete the double over Stoke

Bournemouth enjoyed their first-ever league double over Stoke in their 13th season of meeting the Potters in league competition.

Stoke suffered their first Premier League defeat under Paul Lambert (won one, drew one), with that win under Lambert their only top-flight victory in their last seven (drew two, lost four).

The Cherries are unbeaten in seven Premier League games (won four, drew three), their longest ever run without a loss in the competition.

Ndiaye is the first player to register an assist on his Stoke Premier League debut since Shaqiri in August 2015.

King netted his 25th Premier League goal for the Cherries, seven more than any other Bournemouth player in the competition.

Ibe has been directly involved in four goals in his last five Premier League games (one goal, three assists), after registering just three assists (and no goals) in his previous 44 for the Cherries.

'We've shown character' - what they said

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "The two subs made a difference and it shows the quality in the squad. A goal's been coming for Lys (Mousset), he's a potential matchwinner so I'm really pleased he got his first goal. He and Josh King did well. They're talented players and are an important part of our future.

"The injury to our centre-half meant a change of system to make sure it wouldn't hurt us. We kept tweaking things during the game and it worked in the end.

"After the energy expended at Chelsea, it was pleasing for the players to go again and come back in the second half.

"A few weeks ago it was tough for us so it shows how quickly things can change. We need to use this momentum we've got and try to keep it going. After going four or five without a win, we've shown character to come back in the manner we have but there's a lot of the season to go."

Stoke manager Paul Lambert, on his hopes of staying in the Premier League, said: "The dressing room was pretty quiet, like it should be when you lose. We played ever so well with and without the ball, but the second goal annoyed me the most.

"I'm still encouraged, that's the plus. We've got more than enough in our make-up to win games and the way we've been playing in my first three games, I'm really happy."

What's next?

Stoke entertain Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, 10 February (15:00 GMT), before Bournemouth play at Huddersfield Town the following day (12:00 GMT).