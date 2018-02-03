Wycombe Wanderers 4-3 Carlisle United

Marcus Bean's first goal for Wycombe snatched the most astonishing of victories for the 10-man Chairboys, as two stoppage-time goals saw them defeat Carlisle at Adams Park.

Wycombe struck twice in three minutes to lead 2-0 in the second half, as Matt Bloomfield's scuffed opener was quickly followed by Luke O'Nien's goal.

But the mood changed early in the second half when Kris Twardek's shot hit the arm of O'Nien on the line and, after the midfielder was sent off, Danny Grainger stuck away the resulting penalty.

The hosts were then awarded a penalty of their own when Jack Bonham took out Nathan Tyson, but the goalkeeper redeemed himself by saving Joe Jacobson's spot-kick.

It looked to be crucial, as Carlisle turned the game on its head. Jamie Devitt's equalising header from James Brown's cross was followed by Cole Stockton's goal from Brown's free-kick.

But there was an incredible twist late on as Paris Cowan-Hall's diving header levelled the match before Bean's brilliant volley into the bottom corner sent the Wycombe faithful home happy.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.