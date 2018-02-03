Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 4, Carlisle United 3.
Wycombe Wanderers 4-3 Carlisle United
-
- From the section League Two
Marcus Bean's first goal for Wycombe snatched the most astonishing of victories for the 10-man Chairboys, as two stoppage-time goals saw them defeat Carlisle at Adams Park.
Wycombe struck twice in three minutes to lead 2-0 in the second half, as Matt Bloomfield's scuffed opener was quickly followed by Luke O'Nien's goal.
But the mood changed early in the second half when Kris Twardek's shot hit the arm of O'Nien on the line and, after the midfielder was sent off, Danny Grainger stuck away the resulting penalty.
The hosts were then awarded a penalty of their own when Jack Bonham took out Nathan Tyson, but the goalkeeper redeemed himself by saving Joe Jacobson's spot-kick.
It looked to be crucial, as Carlisle turned the game on its head. Jamie Devitt's equalising header from James Brown's cross was followed by Cole Stockton's goal from Brown's free-kick.
But there was an incredible twist late on as Paris Cowan-Hall's diving header levelled the match before Bean's brilliant volley into the bottom corner sent the Wycombe faithful home happy.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Wycombe
- 1Brown
- 4GapeSubstituted forMcGinleyat 82'minutes
- 6El-Abd
- 28Scarr
- 3JacobsonSubstituted forMackail-Smithat 82'minutes
- 8BeanBooked at 90mins
- 17O'NienBooked at 48mins
- 10Bloomfield
- 12Cowan-Hall
- 20Akinfenwa
- 23TysonSubstituted forKashketat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Kashket
- 15McGinley
- 19De Havilland
- 22Freeman
- 25Mackail-Smith
- 29Thompson
- 30Ma-Kalambay
Carlisle
- 1BonhamBooked at 61mins
- 17Brown
- 29HillSubstituted forCampbell-Ryceat 45'minutes
- 6ParkesBooked at 22mins
- 5Liddle
- 3Grainger
- 28TwardekBooked at 72minsSubstituted forHopeat 78'minutes
- 11Devitt
- 8Jones
- 4JoyceSubstituted forEtuhuat 34'minutes
- 23Stockton
Substitutes
- 9Hope
- 13Campbell-Ryce
- 14Bennett
- 15Gray
- 19Lambe
- 21Etuhu
- 30Nadesan
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
- Attendance:
- 4,145
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 4, Carlisle United 3.
Goal!
Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 4, Carlisle United 3. Marcus Bean (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Brown (Carlisle United).
Goal!
Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 3, Carlisle United 3. Paris Cowan-Hall (Wycombe Wanderers) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Craig Mackail-Smith.
Attempt saved. Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Nathan McGinley (Wycombe Wanderers).
Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dan Scarr (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Jack Bonham.
Attempt saved. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Michael Jones (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathan McGinley (Wycombe Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Craig Mackail-Smith replaces Joe Jacobson.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Nathan McGinley replaces Dominic Gape.
Foul by Marcus Bean (Wycombe Wanderers).
Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dan Scarr (Wycombe Wanderers).
Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Hallam Hope replaces Kristopher Twardek.
Foul by Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers).
James Brown (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Scott Kashket replaces Nathan Tyson.
Attempt blocked. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt saved. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Kristopher Twardek (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kristopher Twardek (Carlisle United).
Goal!
Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 2, Carlisle United 3. Cole Stockton (Carlisle United) from a free kick with a header to the top right corner.
Foul by Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Kristopher Twardek (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 2, Carlisle United 2. Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Brown.
Attempt missed. Dan Scarr (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Paris Cowan-Hall (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kelvin Etuhu (Carlisle United).
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Kelvin Etuhu.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Jamie Devitt.
Penalty saved! Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.