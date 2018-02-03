Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Sheffield United 0.
Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 Sheffield United
-
- From the section Championship
Wolves maintained their 11-point lead at the top of the Championship with a stylish victory over Sheffield United.
Ruben Neves curled an unstoppable right-foot effort into the top right corner for an early opening goal.
Diogo Jota doubled the hosts' lead after a neat one-two with Ivan Cavaleiro finished off a flowing move.
Cavaleiro added a third goal after the break from a deflected free-kick, moments after Blades keeper Simon Moore had been sent off for a foul on Jota.
Wolves' margin of victory looked comfortable even before Moore was shown a straight red card as he collided with Jota outside his area when trying to beat the forward to a high ball.
Benik Afobe came off the bench to mark his return to Wolves after a loan move from Bournemouth on transfer deadline day and almost added a fourth goal with his first touch.
Chances were few and far between for Sheffield United as they fell to a second defeat in five days to fall five points off the play-off places and drop a place to eighth.
Back-to-back wins for Wolves after their surprising 2-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest last month mean they keep a 12-point cushion over third-placed Aston Villa.
Line-ups
Wolves
- 21Ruddy
- 5Bennett
- 16Coady
- 15Boly
- 2Doherty
- 4A N'Diaye
- 8Neves
- 3Douglas
- 17Hélder CostaSubstituted forBonatiniat 65'minutes
- 18JotaSubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 81'minutes
- 7CavaleiroSubstituted forAfobeat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Batth
- 19Afobe
- 24Gibbs-White
- 26Enobakhare
- 30Hause
- 31Norris
- 33Bonatini
Sheff Utd
- 1MooreBooked at 73mins
- 6BashamSubstituted forLeonardat 71'minutes
- 19Stearman
- 5O'Connell
- 2Baldock
- 20Evans
- 4Fleck
- 3Stevens
- 26HolmesSubstituted forDonaldsonat 71'minutes
- 12WilsonSubstituted forEastwoodat 76'minutes
- 9Clarke
Substitutes
- 7Lundstram
- 10Sharp
- 11Donaldson
- 14Leonard
- 21Duffy
- 24Lafferty
- 31Eastwood
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 29,311
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Sheffield United 0.
Foul by Léo Bonatini (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Richard Stearman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Ryan Leonard (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Benik Afobe (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Doherty with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Léo Bonatini (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Doherty.
Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).
Léo Bonatini (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Léo Bonatini tries a through ball, but Benik Afobe is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Morgan Gibbs-White replaces Diogo Jota.
Foul by Ryan Leonard (Sheffield United).
Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Benik Afobe replaces Ivan Cavaleiro.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Sheffield United 0. Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Jake Eastwood replaces James Wilson.
Delay in match Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Simon Moore (Sheffield United) is shown the red card.
Foul by Simon Moore (Sheffield United).
Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Diogo Jota tries a through ball, but Léo Bonatini is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Clayton Donaldson replaces Ricky Holmes.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Ryan Leonard replaces Chris Basham.
Attempt missed. Léo Bonatini (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ivan Cavaleiro with a cross.
Offside, Sheffield United. Jack O'Connell tries a through ball, but Leon Clarke is caught offside.
Lee Evans (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Léo Bonatini (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Léo Bonatini replaces Hélder Costa.
Offside, Sheffield United. Chris Basham tries a through ball, but George Baldock is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ricky Holmes (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Bennett (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Ricky Holmes (Sheffield United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right.
Ricky Holmes (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.