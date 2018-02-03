Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 Sheffield United

Ruben Neves opened the scoring with an eye-catching goal after just five minutes

Wolves maintained their 11-point lead at the top of the Championship with a stylish victory over Sheffield United.

Ruben Neves curled an unstoppable right-foot effort into the top right corner for an early opening goal.

Diogo Jota doubled the hosts' lead after a neat one-two with Ivan Cavaleiro finished off a flowing move.

Cavaleiro added a third goal after the break from a deflected free-kick, moments after Blades keeper Simon Moore had been sent off for a foul on Jota.

Wolves' margin of victory looked comfortable even before Moore was shown a straight red card as he collided with Jota outside his area when trying to beat the forward to a high ball.

Benik Afobe came off the bench to mark his return to Wolves after a loan move from Bournemouth on transfer deadline day and almost added a fourth goal with his first touch.

Chances were few and far between for Sheffield United as they fell to a second defeat in five days to fall five points off the play-off places and drop a place to eighth.

Back-to-back wins for Wolves after their surprising 2-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest last month mean they keep a 12-point cushion over third-placed Aston Villa.