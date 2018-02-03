Sheffield Wednesday 1-3 Birmingham City

Jota's two goals were his first since joining Birmingham for a club-record fee from Brentford in August

Birmingham City kept up their strong recent form with a comfortable victory at nine-man Sheffield Wednesday.

David Davis poked in after the Owls failed to clear a corner before Jota made it 2-0 with a low shot from range that went through keeper Joe Wildsmith.

Marco Matias was red carded for an off-the-ball incident before Jota tapped in his second from a rebound.

Sub Lucas Joao pulled one back after the break before Daniel Pudil was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Joao's goal was Wednesday's first in four Championship games under new boss Jos Luhukay but they remain without a win in the league since Boxing Day.

The hosts went into the game off the back of a 3-1 FA Cup win over Reading but trailed within 10 minutes and things got worse when Jota's shot went under Wildsmith.

Luhukay took off defender Glenn Loovens for striker Lucas Joao after just 26 minutes as he sought a way back into the game but a red card for Matias, after an altercation with sub Cohen Bramall, and Jota's second goal effectively ended the game as a contest before the break.

The only downside for Blues, who have now taken 10 points from five Championship games this year, was having full-back Jonathan Grounds stretchered off in the first half.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay:

"It was a disappointing day for us. It goes wrong, whatever can go wrong did in the first half.

"We went two goals behind where we made very big mistakes for the first and second goal.

"After that we also had the red card. I don't know what the referee has seen from that situation.

"From my position it was just a hot moment between two players but the referee decided for the red card so, for us, it was very hard."

Birmingham City manager Steve Cotterill:

"Our first-half performance we were really pleased with. In the second half, probably just that little 15 minutes that we were a little bit disappointed with.

"When they came out, they had nothing to lose, so we don't need to bet the ranch and go on and get a load of goals.

"All in all, we've had some things go against us this season.

"Maybe in the second half of the season those things are going to come back and be on our side."