Damon Lathrope: Torquay joins Woking for undisclosed fee

Damon Lathrope in action for Torquay United
Damon Lathrope made 152 league appearances for Torquay over the course of his two spells at Plainmoor

Woking have signed midfielder Damon Lathrope from fellow National League side Torquay United for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old has agreed an 18-month contract at Kingfield.

Lathrope, who rejoined the Gulls from Aldershot in the summer of 2016, has made 19 league appearances for the Devon club this season.

He began his career at Norwich and spent four years at Torquay before joining the Shots in 2014.

