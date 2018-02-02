Bolton Wanderers 1-0 Bristol City

Championship
Sammy Ameobi opens the scoring for Bolton against Bristol City
Sammy Ameobi struck his first goal for Bolton since October

Sammy Ameobi's brilliant individual goal was enough to help pull Bolton out of the Championship relegation zone with victory against Bristol City.

Ameobi netted his first goal for the Trotters since October with a fine run and low finish in the second half.

Defeat for promotion contenders Bristol City saw them miss the chance to close the gap on the top two.

Bobby Reid was denied what appeared to be a penalty early in the game when Ben Alnwick collided with him.

Bolton climb to 19th with the victory, which came in the week they sold leading scorer Gary Madine to Cardiff City for £6m.

The win was the first in a league game Phil Parkinson's side had managed without Madine in the side since April 2016.

Ameobi provided the only goal of a cagey game after he won the ball on the edge of his own penalty area and was allowed a free run before shooting from 20 yards out.

He came within inches of a spectacular opener in the first half with a curling left-footed effort.

Zach Clough, who returned to Bolton on loan from Nottingham Forest on transfer deadline day, should have made sure of the points late on with a second goal, but failed to keep his effort on target.

Bristol City struggled for rhythm and Famara Diedhiou's second-half header from close range was well saved by Alnwick.

The Robins stay fifth before the weekend's other Championship fixtures, three points behind second-placed Derby County.

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson:

"We showed great resilience. People have written us off all season. We have sold our top scorer and people are writing us off again, so we have to prove them wrong again.

"It felt tonight before the game that people were patting us on the back and saying we were unlucky.

"I said I expected us not to draw, but win the game. Everybody will talk about Sammy, who will get the headlines, but it was a team effort and the players stuck to our game plan and restricted a very good team to few chances."

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"I didn't like our performance and I didn't like our players' attitudes.

"I thought we pulled out of a couple of tackles early, I thought we played into their hands and we didn't get in behind them enough.

"You have to credit Bolton, they were excellent. I thought Sammy Ameobi was the best player on the pitch, which was disappointing."

Line-ups

Bolton

  • 13Alnwick
  • 4DerviteBooked at 90mins
  • 31Wheater
  • 5Beevers
  • 2LittleSubstituted forMoraisat 79'minutes
  • 17Derik
  • 24Henry
  • 6Vela
  • 15Robinson
  • 10AmeobiBooked at 90mins
  • 19WalkerSubstituted forCloughat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 9Le Fondre
  • 11Buckley
  • 14Flanagan
  • 22Morais
  • 33Howard
  • 40Clough

Bristol City

  • 15Steele
  • 7Smith
  • 4Flint
  • 5Wright
  • 3BryanBooked at 6mins
  • 20PatersonSubstituted forMagnussonat 65'minutes
  • 8BrownhillBooked at 62mins
  • 21PackSubstituted forDionyat 66'minutes
  • 40Kent
  • 14Reid
  • 9DiedhiouSubstituted forEngvallat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Walsh
  • 16Engvall
  • 19Eliasson
  • 23Magnusson
  • 25Kelly
  • 38Wollacott
  • 39Diony
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
14,172

Match Stats

Home TeamBoltonAway TeamBristol City
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home11
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home17
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 1, Bristol City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 1, Bristol City 0.

Foul by Bailey Wright (Bristol City).

Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Dorian Dervite (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gustav Engvall (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dorian Dervite (Bolton Wanderers).

Hand ball by Ryan Kent (Bristol City).

Aden Flint (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers).

Foul by Gustav Engvall (Bristol City).

Dorian Dervite (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Gustav Engvall replaces Famara Diedhiou.

Attempt missed. Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Korey Smith.

Attempt missed. Zach Clough (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sammy Ameobi.

Foul by Bailey Wright (Bristol City).

Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Bryan with a cross.

Korey Smith (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers).

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Filipe Morais replaces Mark Little.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Ben Alnwick.

Attempt saved. Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Bailey Wright (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers).

Joe Bryan (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mark Little (Bolton Wanderers).

Foul by Joe Bryan (Bristol City).

Dorian Dervite (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Aden Flint (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Bobby Reid.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Derik.

Goal!

Goal! Bolton Wanderers 1, Bristol City 0. Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antonee Robinson following a fast break.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by David Wheater.

Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Antonee Robinson (Bolton Wanderers).

Foul by Bobby Reid (Bristol City).

Karl Henry (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ryan Kent (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mark Little (Bolton Wanderers).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves29205451222965
2Derby29159544232154
3Aston Villa29158643251853
4Cardiff28156740251551
5Bristol City3014974233951
6Fulham29139749351448
7Sheff Utd29144114233946
8Middlesbrough291361038271145
9Preston29111263528745
10Leeds29135114033744
11Brentford29111084236643
12Ipswich29124134141040
13Norwich29117112933-440
14Millwall29811103333035
15Nottm Forest29112163546-1135
16Sheff Wed29712103034-433
17QPR2989123142-1133
18Reading2988133337-432
19Bolton2978142746-1929
20Barnsley2969142943-1427
21Birmingham2976161940-2127
22Hull29511133945-626
23Sunderland29510143150-1925
24Burton2966172255-3324
View full Championship table

