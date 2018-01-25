Greg Docherty: Rangers complete move for Hamilton midfielder

Midfielder Greg Docherty arrived at Rangers' training ground to complete his move on Thursday

Rangers have completed the signing of Hamilton midfielder Greg Docherty on a four-and-a-half year deal.

The 21-year-old becomes the fifth arrival at Ibrox this month, after the loan signings of Russell Martin, Sean Goss, Jamie Murphy and Jason Cummings.

Docherty completed a medical on Thursday after a fee was finally agreed after weeks of negotiations.

"It's another young, hungry player desperate to enhance our group," said Rangers interim manager Graeme Murty.

"When you see the players gelling and the improvements we've made, it's an exciting time for players - and for me as a manager. I want to manage people who are hungry to improve."

Docherty was part of the Hamilton side that won 2-0 at Ibrox in November

Docherty, who Hamilton manager Martin Canning rates as highly as fellow Accies youth graduates James McCarthy and James McArthur, has played 25 games for Accies this season, scoring three goals, the last in his final game - a 3-1 win at Motherwell on 30 December.

He could make his debut on Sunday, when Rangers travel to face Ross County.

Docherty posted a message on Twitter in which he said he had "enjoyed every minute" of his 14 years at Accies,

"I will miss everyone connected with the club from my team-mates, through to the directors, the back-room staff and most importantly the fans," he added.

"I am proud to have come through Accies' youth system and I understand that for the system to work it is essential that players like me move on.

"The current squad is as talented as ever and they're an exceptional group of guys who I'll miss working with every day."