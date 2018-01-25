Jay Fulton: Wigan Athletic sign midfielder on loan from Swansea City

Jay Fulton last played for Swansea City in their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on 23 December

Wigan Athletic have signed midfielder Jay Fulton on loan from Swansea City until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old joined the Swans from Scottish side Falkirk on transfer deadline day in January 2014.

The midfielder has found opportunities limited at the Liberty Stadium and has made just 25 appearances.

"It is a good move for him and we are really looking forward to working with him and integrating him into our squad," manager Paul Cook said.

