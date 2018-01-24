Rangers 2-0 Aberdeen: Alfredo Morelos worth a 'barrowload of cash' - Murty

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos scored his 13th goal of the season against Aberdeen

Rangers manager Graeme Murty says only a "barrowload of cash" could prise away the Premiership's top scorer Alfredo Morelos.

The Colombian striker notched his 13th goal of the season in the 2-0 win over Aberdeen, and Murty considers him a prize asset.

"Unless someone walks in with a big barrowload, he will be a Rangers player," Murty said.

"I want players who have aspirations to be in a better place."

Morelos joined Rangers last summer from HJK Helsinki, signing a three-year deal at Ibrox.

Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham received a round of applause in the Ibrox dressing room

He opened the scoring against Aberdeen at Ibrox, although also missed a series of chances before being replaced by new signing Jason Cummings.

Murty acknowledges that Morelos would be financially better off with a move to England, but stressed any deal would have to be right for the Ibrox club.

"The big prize is to play in the Premier League," the Rangers manager said.

"You can safeguard your family's future with one move. If we have someone good enough to go there, it's fantastic for us."

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis was stretchered off and later taken to hospital

Debutants Sean Goss, Jamie Murphy and Russell Martin all started against Aberdeen, while Hamilton midfielder Greg Docherty is expected to complete his move to Ibrox on Thursday.

Murty was pleased with his side's performance, but singled out goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, who made two excellent saves before the end.

"You saw glimpses of the team we're hoping to be," the Rangers manager said. "Movement and passing was crisp, the new players gave us a lift.

"Wes was outstanding. I said in the dressing room we owed him a debt and the players give him a round of applause.

"The players we have in the building are pushing us to be better. That's really exciting for me and should be exciting for Rangers fans."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes was unhappy with his side's display at Ibrox

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes admitted his side were below par, saying: "I thought Rangers asked more questions of us.

"We're guilty of not doing more in the game, not converting those four or five real clear-cut chances.

"Rangers were the clear favourites for second at the start of the season but we fell short of what we're capable of.

"If we reach the levels we can, we can still finish second."

McInnes was concerned about goalkeeper Joe Lewis, who was taken to hospital after being injured when Josh Windass was fouled for the penalty that James Tavernier converted for Rangers' second goal.

The club later released a statement saying Lewis had not broken his leg as initially feared.