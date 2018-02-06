Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Partick Thistle 0-2 Rangers

Rangers closed the gap on second-place Aberdeen to three points with a well-earned victory over Partick Thistle.

Josh Windass opened the scoring in the first half, ended a sweeping attack move with a deft finish.

The visitors doubled their advantage after the break when James Tavernier curled a shot into the top corner from distance.

Partick were bright in the opening period, and Conor Sammon struck the post, but they remain second bottom.

Rangers were looking for a response after losing 2-1 to Hibernian on Saturday. It was lacking in the early stages as the home side started strongly.

They pressured Graeme Murty's side all over the pitch, forcing Rangers to play long balls from which the hosts recycled possession.

That approach led to credible chances to take the lead for Partick Thistle, which in they will look back on with regret.

A poor Tavernier pass in midfield allowed Blair Spittal to release Sammon down the inside right channel. The angle was tight and the striker's close-range dink was well covered by Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham. However, it was a signal of Sammon's threat.

That danger continued, and shortly after he flashed a volley narrowly wide when hitting the target would likely have opened the scoring.

It is often highlighted in games like this that the less-fancied side have to capitalise on such opportunities. So it proved.

Rangers began to creep into the game, with Jason Holt strong in midfield, seemingly relishing in his role as captain.

The visitors' first chance came when Tavernier sped at the Thistle defence, his clever flick released Daniel Candeias, who saw his angled shot blocked by Partick Thistle defender Baily Cargill.

The home side immediately broke and Miles Storey didn't see Spittal surging through the middle all alone, waiting to be played in on goal. It was a superb chance that came to nothing.

Both sides were guilty of poor deliveries from set plays, but Rangers midfielder Sean Goss bucked the trend with a fabulous angled free kick that found Russell Martin, but his header was inches off target from close range.

The visiting support appeared increasingly restless as Ryan Edwards latched on to Sammon's flick and hit the net, only to be flagged offside, although Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald was adamant his player was onside.

That frustration turned to elation when Rangers produced a goal of stunning quality. Candeias was at the heart of it with a neat flick which Jason Cummings redirected down the line back into his path.

The Portuguese winger didn't hesitate, slotting a first-time ball across for Windass to finish with confidence. It was a brilliant move that ripped Thistle to shreds in a matter of seconds and delivered the platform for this win.

Thistle could take heart from their performance to that point and they almost equalised just before half time. Sammon picked up inside the box and fired a low shot across Foderingham that struck the inside of the post.

As home fans and players started celebrating, the ball somehow rebounded out. It defied logic, but Rangers escaped. It proved to be Thistle's best chance.

Rangers appeared stronger in the second period and Tavernier tested Partick Thistle goalkeeper Tomas Cerny from close range.

The defender was infinitely more decisive from further out when he executed a one-two with Windass then curled a beautiful shot over Cerny right into the top corner.

It was another moment of quality that sealed the victory.

Thistle struggled to maintain their intensity as the clock ticked on and Rangers comfortably cruised to victory. They were challenged, responded and were worthy winners.