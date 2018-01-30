Sheffield United 0-1 Aston Villa

Robert Snodgrass's winner was his seventh goal for Aston Villa this season

Robert Snodgrass scored a last-minute winner at Sheffield United to send Aston Villa third in the Championship.

Jack O'Connell crashed an early header off the bar, setting the tone for a first half largely dominated by United.

Villa goalkeeper Sam Johnstone ensured it remained scoreless at half-time, denying Leon Clarke and George Baldock.

Johnstone made two further instrumental stops, foiling John Fleck before crucially keeping O'Connell out after Snodgrass had cut inside to curl home.

Snodgrass's seventh goal of the season extended Villa's winning run to five matches in all competitions and moves them to within a point of Derby in the second, and last, automatic promotion spot after the Rams drew 0-0 at Millwall.

The defeat leaves the Blades seventh in the table, two points adrift of Fulham in sixth.

United started in industrious fashion, but were made to pay for first-half profligacy, with O'Connell seeing their best chance come off the bar, while Clarke and Baldock were both denied by Sam Johnstone inside the opening 20 minutes.

While Villa rarely threatened, with James Chester nodding their only significant chance wide before the break, Johnstone was again tested by Baldock and James Wilson sent an acrobatic overhead kick wide.

Villa had an early flurry of chances after the break, Alan Hutton calling Simon Moore into action for the first time in the 47th minute before Grealish curled a shot off target.

And, after Fleck was denied and Snodgrass scored, Johnstone tipped an O'Connell header over to ensure a dramatic three points for Villa at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"It's bittersweet really. We've gone toe-to-toe with Championship sides who shouldn't really be in the Championship.

"The goalkeeper made some fantastic saves and the finish at the end [comes] from a player who has played in the Premier League and at international level.

"But we're talking top-end Championship football and whilst we've not had the luck that we've needed to win a tight game I can't be too critical."

Aston Villa assistant manager Colin Calderwood:

"It wasn't as we'd have wanted, especially in the first half and when it's not perfect, you've got to get through it.

"We found ourselves on the back foot but we dug in and got through that period and it was an excellent result. We've dug in and got three points away from home out of nothing spectacular.

"Our goalkeeper played really well, made some good saves and with Snodgrass it wasn't a chance - it was the quality that wins the game."