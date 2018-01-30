Match ends, Sheffield United 0, Aston Villa 1.
Sheffield United 0-1 Aston Villa
Robert Snodgrass scored a last-minute winner at Sheffield United to send Aston Villa third in the Championship.
Jack O'Connell crashed an early header off the bar, setting the tone for a first half largely dominated by United.
Villa goalkeeper Sam Johnstone ensured it remained scoreless at half-time, denying Leon Clarke and George Baldock.
Johnstone made two further instrumental stops, foiling John Fleck before crucially keeping O'Connell out after Snodgrass had cut inside to curl home.
Snodgrass's seventh goal of the season extended Villa's winning run to five matches in all competitions and moves them to within a point of Derby in the second, and last, automatic promotion spot after the Rams drew 0-0 at Millwall.
The defeat leaves the Blades seventh in the table, two points adrift of Fulham in sixth.
United started in industrious fashion, but were made to pay for first-half profligacy, with O'Connell seeing their best chance come off the bar, while Clarke and Baldock were both denied by Sam Johnstone inside the opening 20 minutes.
While Villa rarely threatened, with James Chester nodding their only significant chance wide before the break, Johnstone was again tested by Baldock and James Wilson sent an acrobatic overhead kick wide.
Villa had an early flurry of chances after the break, Alan Hutton calling Simon Moore into action for the first time in the 47th minute before Grealish curled a shot off target.
And, after Fleck was denied and Snodgrass scored, Johnstone tipped an O'Connell header over to ensure a dramatic three points for Villa at Bramall Lane.
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"It's bittersweet really. We've gone toe-to-toe with Championship sides who shouldn't really be in the Championship.
"The goalkeeper made some fantastic saves and the finish at the end [comes] from a player who has played in the Premier League and at international level.
"But we're talking top-end Championship football and whilst we've not had the luck that we've needed to win a tight game I can't be too critical."
Aston Villa assistant manager Colin Calderwood:
"It wasn't as we'd have wanted, especially in the first half and when it's not perfect, you've got to get through it.
"We found ourselves on the back foot but we dug in and got through that period and it was an excellent result. We've dug in and got three points away from home out of nothing spectacular.
"Our goalkeeper played really well, made some good saves and with Snodgrass it wasn't a chance - it was the quality that wins the game."
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 1Moore
- 6BashamBooked at 49mins
- 19Stearman
- 5O'Connell
- 2Baldock
- 14LeonardSubstituted forLundstramat 67'minutes
- 20EvansSubstituted forHolmesat 74'minutes
- 4Fleck
- 3Stevens
- 9Clarke
- 12WilsonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDonaldsonat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Lundstram
- 10Sharp
- 11Donaldson
- 21Duffy
- 24Lafferty
- 26Holmes
- 31Eastwood
Aston Villa
- 1Johnstone
- 27El Mohamady
- 5Chester
- 26Terry
- 21Hutton
- 20Bjarnason
- 7Snodgrass
- 14HourihaneSubstituted forOnomahat 76'minutes
- 10Grealish
- 37AdomahSubstituted forJedinakat 86'minutes
- 9HoganSubstituted forDavisat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 6Whelan
- 15Jedinak
- 18Onomah
- 28Tuanzebe
- 31Bunn
- 39Davis
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 26,477
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Aston Villa 1.
Attempt saved. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ricky Holmes with a cross.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by James Chester.
Attempt missed. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 0, Aston Villa 1. Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Birkir Bjarnason.
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Keinan Davis (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Mile Jedinak replaces Albert Adomah.
Attempt saved. Josh Onomah (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Attempt blocked. Ricky Holmes (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Clarke.
Ricky Holmes (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Onomah (Aston Villa).
Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United).
Josh Onomah (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Keinan Davis replaces Scott Hogan.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Baldock.
Ricky Holmes (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Josh Onomah replaces Conor Hourihane.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Ricky Holmes replaces Lee Evans.
Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).
Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Lee Evans (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Baldock.
Foul by Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa).
Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. John Lundstram replaces Ryan Leonard.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Clayton Donaldson replaces James Wilson.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Lee Evans.
Attempt blocked. Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Enda Stevens.
Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
John Terry (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Wilson (Sheffield United).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
Attempt saved. George Baldock (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by John Fleck.
Attempt missed. George Baldock (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.