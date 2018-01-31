Andre Ayew: Swansea City re-sign Ghana forward from West Ham

One of Andre Ayew's 15 goals for Swansea in his debut Premier League season included a spectacular overhead kick against West Ham
Swansea have re-signed forward Andre Ayew from West Ham for a club-record fee of £18m, possibly rising to £20m.

The Ghana international, 28, left the Swans in 2016 with West Ham paying £20m for a player who scored 15 goals in his debut Premier League season.

Ayew rejoins Swansea on a three-and-a-half-year deal, and will reunited with his brother Jordan.

The Swans' previous record fee was the £15.5m paid to Atletico Madrid for Borja Baston in 2016.

