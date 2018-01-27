League One
Portsmouth0Shrewsbury1

Portsmouth 0-1 Shrewsbury Town

James Bolton's first goal for Shrewsbury sealed victory at Portsmouth and lifted Paul Hurst's side up to second in the League One table.

Bolton, who joined from Gateshead last summer, scored from a corner to move the Shrews back into the automatic promotion spots.

Pompey ended the game with 10 men after Adam May picked up his second booking for a foul on Stefan Payne in stoppage time.

The visitors showed their intent in the opening moments when Abu Ogogo headed just wide in the third minute.

And Shrewsbury took the lead in the 21st minute when Shaun Whalley's corner made its way through the Portsmouth area before being poked in at the back post by Bolton.

Oliver Hawkins then had Pompey's best chance after he was picked out in the box by Gareth Evans, but he could not guide his header past Craig MacGillivray.

And the home side were left furious seconds later as referee David Coote waved their appeal for a penalty away when Whalley appeared to handle the ball in his own area.

Pompey went close throughout the second-half, with Brett Pitman firing the final chance wide in stoppage time after May had been dismissed.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Portsmouth

  • 1McGee
  • 20Thompson
  • 6Burgess
  • 5Clarke
  • 17Donohue
  • 30MayBooked at 90mins
  • 33Close
  • 26EvansBooked at 32mins
  • 22NaismithSubstituted forRonanat 70'minutes
  • 18LoweSubstituted forPitmanat 55'minutes
  • 9Hawkins

Substitutes

  • 8Pitman
  • 11Kennedy
  • 14Ronan
  • 19Chaplin
  • 23Bennett
  • 29Deslandes
  • 35Bass

Shrewsbury

  • 15MacGillivray
  • 13Bolton
  • 22Nsiala
  • 5Sadler
  • 6Beckles
  • 8Ogogo
  • 4Godfrey
  • 20Nolan
  • 7WhalleySubstituted forJohn-Lewisat 90+2'minutes
  • 9MorrisBooked at 38minsSubstituted forPayneat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 23RodmanBooked at 60mins

Substitutes

  • 3Lowe
  • 11Gnahoua
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 16Morris
  • 17Hendrie
  • 30Rowley
  • 45Payne
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
17,779

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamShrewsbury
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home9
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home12
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Portsmouth 0, Shrewsbury Town 1.

Booking

Stefan Payne (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Portsmouth 0, Shrewsbury Town 1.

Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Stefan Payne (Shrewsbury Town).

Attempt missed. Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Abu Ogogo.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Lenell John-Lewis replaces Shaun Whalley.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Adam May (Portsmouth) for a bad foul.

Foul by Adam May (Portsmouth).

Stefan Payne (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth).

Aristote Nsiala (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam May (Portsmouth).

Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Aristote Nsiala.

Attempt blocked. Ben Close (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by James Bolton.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Stefan Payne replaces Carlton Morris.

Delay in match Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Ben Close (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ben Godfrey (Shrewsbury Town).

Attempt saved. Carlton Morris (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Nathan Thompson.

Foul by Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth).

Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aristote Nsiala (Shrewsbury Town).

Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Connor Ronan replaces Kal Naismith.

Attempt blocked. Kal Naismith (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kal Naismith (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Abu Ogogo (Shrewsbury Town).

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Adam May.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Mat Sadler.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.

Booking

Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Jon Nolan.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan27186353134060
2Shrewsbury28177437201758
3Blackburn28168451262556
4Scunthorpe30149742301251
5Bradford30153124445-148
6Rotherham291451048361247
7Charlton2813783733446
8Peterborough2812794637943
9Portsmouth29133133433142
10Gillingham29101093432240
11Bristol Rovers29123144245-339
12Oxford Utd29108114443138
13Plymouth30108123339-638
14Doncaster30910113435-137
15Fleetwood29106134045-536
16Wimbledon2897122831-334
17Southend2997133549-1434
18Walsall2789103438-433
19Blackpool2989123440-633
20Northampton3096152850-2233
21MK Dons2879122940-1130
22Oldham3078154155-1429
23Rochdale26410122637-1122
24Bury2855182143-2220
