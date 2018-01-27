Portsmouth 0-1 Shrewsbury Town

James Bolton's first goal for Shrewsbury sealed victory at Portsmouth and lifted Paul Hurst's side up to second in the League One table.

Bolton, who joined from Gateshead last summer, scored from a corner to move the Shrews back into the automatic promotion spots.

Pompey ended the game with 10 men after Adam May picked up his second booking for a foul on Stefan Payne in stoppage time.

The visitors showed their intent in the opening moments when Abu Ogogo headed just wide in the third minute.

And Shrewsbury took the lead in the 21st minute when Shaun Whalley's corner made its way through the Portsmouth area before being poked in at the back post by Bolton.

Oliver Hawkins then had Pompey's best chance after he was picked out in the box by Gareth Evans, but he could not guide his header past Craig MacGillivray.

And the home side were left furious seconds later as referee David Coote waved their appeal for a penalty away when Whalley appeared to handle the ball in his own area.

Pompey went close throughout the second-half, with Brett Pitman firing the final chance wide in stoppage time after May had been dismissed.

