League One
Bradford0Wimbledon4

Bradford City 0-4 AFC Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon increased the pressure on Bradford boss Stuart McCall after winning 4-0 at Valley Parade.

McCall, given a vote of confidence in midweek, was sent to the stands as Cody McDonald's double and goals from Jimmy Abdou and Andy Barcham condemned the play-off chasing Bantams to a fifth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

The Dons completed the double over Bradford, who lost 2-1 at Kingsmeadow on December 23, to move four points above League One relegation zone.

The visitors went in front after 14 minutes, as Abdou curled a Lyle Taylor pass low into the far corner from 12 yards.

Bradford thought they had equalised in the 48th minute when Dominic Poleon had the ball in the net against his old club, but the goal was disallowed for offside in controversial circumstances.

Paul Taylor fired the ball into the box and Matt Kilgallon flicked it into the path of Poleon. At first, referee Geoff Eltringham awarded the goal, but the Wimbledon players persuaded him to consult his assistant and he changed his mind.

Wimbledon scored a second after 59 minutes when Barcham took a pass from McDonald and slid the ball into the net.

McDonald increased the Dons' lead in the 65th minute after beating defender Nat Knight-Percival to the ball before racing into the box. Goalkeeper Rouven Sattelmaier got a hand to his shot but could not prevent the ball from trickling over the line.

McDonald then scored his second and Wimbledon's fourth, sliding the ball past Sattelmaier after exchanging passes with substitute Joe Pigott.

Line-ups

Bradford

  • 12Sattelmaier
  • 18Guy
  • 22Knight-Percival
  • 5Kilgallon
  • 3Chicksen
  • 4ReevesSubstituted forLundat 62'minutes
  • 6VincelotBooked at 90mins
  • 7LawSubstituted forGibsonat 70'minutes
  • 10Taylor
  • 9Wyke
  • 11PoleonSubstituted forBrunkerat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Dieng
  • 14McCartan
  • 15Warnock
  • 21Brunker
  • 23Raeder
  • 27Gibson
  • 30Lund

Wimbledon

  • 1Long
  • 2Fuller
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 32Charles
  • 7FrancombSubstituted forMeadesat 77'minutes
  • 14Trotter
  • 8AbdouBooked at 37minsSubstituted forHartiganat 82'minutes
  • 19Soares
  • 10McDonaldBooked at 77mins
  • 33TaylorSubstituted forPigottat 70'minutes
  • 17Barcham

Substitutes

  • 3Meades
  • 6Robinson
  • 11Forrester
  • 23Kennedy
  • 24McDonnell
  • 26Hartigan
  • 39Pigott
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham
Attendance:
19,103

Match Stats

Home TeamBradfordAway TeamWimbledon
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Bradford City 0, AFC Wimbledon 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bradford City 0, AFC Wimbledon 4.

Attempt missed. Jordan Gibson (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Matthew Lund.

Booking

Romain Vincelot (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Romain Vincelot (Bradford City).

Darius Charles (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Nathaniel Knight-Percival.

Foul by Matthew Lund (Bradford City).

Anthony Hartigan (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City) header from very close range misses to the right.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Adedeji Oshilaja.

Attempt missed. Jordan Gibson (Bradford City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Adam Chicksen (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Anthony Hartigan replaces Nadjim Abdou.

Hand ball by Tom Soares (AFC Wimbledon).

Goal!

Goal! Bradford City 0, AFC Wimbledon 4. Cody McDonald (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Pigott.

Foul by Jordan Gibson (Bradford City).

Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Jonathan Meades replaces George Francomb.

Booking

Cody McDonald (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Adam Chicksen (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cody McDonald (AFC Wimbledon).

Jordan Gibson (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon).

Matthew Kilgallon (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cody McDonald (AFC Wimbledon).

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Jordan Gibson replaces Nicky Law.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Joe Pigott replaces Lyle Taylor.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Adam Chicksen.

Goal!

Goal! Bradford City 0, AFC Wimbledon 3. Cody McDonald (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adedeji Oshilaja.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Matthew Lund replaces Jake Reeves.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Kai Brunker replaces Dominic Poleon.

Charlie Wyke (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon).

Goal!

Goal! Bradford City 0, AFC Wimbledon 2. Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cody McDonald.

Foul by Charlie Wyke (Bradford City).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan27186353134060
2Shrewsbury28177437201758
3Blackburn28168451262556
4Scunthorpe30149742301251
5Bradford30153124445-148
6Rotherham291451048361247
7Charlton2813783733446
8Peterborough2812794637943
9Portsmouth29133133433142
10Gillingham29101093432240
11Bristol Rovers29123144245-339
12Oxford Utd29108114443138
13Plymouth30108123339-638
14Doncaster30910113435-137
15Fleetwood29106134045-536
16Wimbledon2897122831-334
17Southend2997133549-1434
18Walsall2789103438-433
19Blackpool2989123440-633
20Northampton3096152850-2233
21MK Dons2879122940-1130
22Oldham3078154155-1429
23Rochdale26410122637-1122
24Bury2855182143-2220
View full League One table

