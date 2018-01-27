Sheffield United 1-0 Preston North End

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Sheffield United 1-0 Preston

Billy Sharp's penalty helped Sheffield United beat Preston to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Both teams took a defensive approach in the first half with neither side able to test the opposing goalkeeper.

Blades winger Mark Duffy had the first shot on target after the break, but his volley was pushed over by Declan Rudd.

Daniel Johnson fired just wide for the visitors before Sharp sent Rudd the wrong way from the spot after being fouled by Preston defender Tom Clarke.

Preston finally tested Simon Moore in added time, but Jordan Hugill could only direct his header straight at the United keeper.

Victory for Chris Wilder's side took them through to the fifth round for the first time since the 2013-14 season, when they reached the semi-final stage.

Meanwhile, Preston missed out on the chance to reach the last 16 for the first time since 2015 as they suffered just their second defeat in 14 games in all competitions.

Sheffield United will find out their opponents for the next stage when the draw is made on Monday at around 19:20 GMT.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder:

"It wasn't a classic game. We just needed to lift our standards and be a bit more aggressive in the second half and drive the game forward a little more.

"I thought the introduction of Ched (Evans) gave us a little spark, and (Chris) Basham as well.

"We changed the shape at half-time as well just to get a bit more control of the football, which I think it did and we just edged a tight game.

"It was two teams that are very evenly matched, in league position. They made a few changes and we made a few changes, so I think both managers will be delighted that it has been decided on the day."

Preston manager Alex Neil:

"Obviously I'm disappointed, as you don't want to lose any game, but having said that, I don't think there was much in the game at all.

"I think the stats suggest that chances for and chances against are relatively similar.

"I think the disappointing thing is to go out to a contentious penalty. Having watched it back about six times, it's still a wee bit inconclusive for me. I'm not 100 per cent sure it was a penalty."