Sheffield United 1-0 Preston North End

Billy Sharp's penalty helped Sheffield United beat Preston to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Both teams took a defensive approach in the first half with neither side able to test the opposing goalkeeper.
Blades winger Mark Duffy had the first shot on target after the break, but his volley was pushed over by Declan Rudd.
Daniel Johnson fired just wide for the visitors before Sharp sent Rudd the wrong way from the spot after being fouled by Preston defender Tom Clarke.
Preston finally tested Simon Moore in added time, but Jordan Hugill could only direct his header straight at the United keeper.
Victory for Chris Wilder's side took them through to the fifth round for the first time since the 2013-14 season, when they reached the semi-final stage.
Meanwhile, Preston missed out on the chance to reach the last 16 for the first time since 2015 as they suffered just their second defeat in 14 games in all competitions.
Sheffield United will find out their opponents for the next stage when the draw is made on Monday at around 19:20 GMT.
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder:
"It wasn't a classic game. We just needed to lift our standards and be a bit more aggressive in the second half and drive the game forward a little more.
"I thought the introduction of Ched (Evans) gave us a little spark, and (Chris) Basham as well.
"We changed the shape at half-time as well just to get a bit more control of the football, which I think it did and we just edged a tight game.
"It was two teams that are very evenly matched, in league position. They made a few changes and we made a few changes, so I think both managers will be delighted that it has been decided on the day."
Preston manager Alex Neil:
"Obviously I'm disappointed, as you don't want to lose any game, but having said that, I don't think there was much in the game at all.
"I think the stats suggest that chances for and chances against are relatively similar.
"I think the disappointing thing is to go out to a contentious penalty. Having watched it back about six times, it's still a wee bit inconclusive for me. I'm not 100 per cent sure it was a penalty."
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 1Moore
- 7LundstramBooked at 57mins
- 13Wright
- 19Stearman
- 2Baldock
- 4Fleck
- 21Duffy
- 23HeneghanSubstituted forBashamat 59'minutes
- 24LaffertyBooked at 30mins
- 10SharpSubstituted forStevensat 90+4'minutes
- 11DonaldsonSubstituted forEvansat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Stevens
- 5O'Connell
- 6Basham
- 12Wilson
- 31Eastwood
- 32Evans
- 44Carruthers
Preston
- 1Rudd
- 5Clarke
- 14FisherSubstituted forWoodsat 68'minutes
- 23Huntington
- 32Earl
- 7HorganSubstituted forBarkhuizenat 59'minutes
- 8Browne
- 19WelshBooked at 4minsSubstituted forHugillat 68'minutes
- 11JohnsonBooked at 72mins
- 39Bodin
- 21Moult
Substitutes
- 9Hugill
- 12Gallagher
- 15Woods
- 17Spurr
- 22Maxwell
- 29Barkhuizen
- 37Robinson
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 15,680
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Preston North End 0.
Simon Moore (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Hugill (Preston North End).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Enda Stevens replaces Billy Sharp.
Foul by George Baldock (Sheffield United).
Louis Moult (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Richard Stearman.
Attempt blocked. Alan Browne (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ched Evans (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Huntington (Preston North End).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Calum Woods.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 1, Preston North End 0. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Penalty Sheffield United. Billy Sharp draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Tom Clarke (Preston North End) after a foul in the penalty area.
Richard Stearman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Hugill (Preston North End).
Attempt missed. Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Hand ball by Tom Barkhuizen (Preston North End).
Booking
Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Johnson (Preston North End).
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Jordan Hugill replaces John Welsh.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Calum Woods replaces Darnell Fisher.
Foul by Ched Evans (Sheffield United).
Darnell Fisher (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Daniel Johnson.
Foul by Ched Evans (Sheffield United).
Darnell Fisher (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Paul Huntington.
John Lundstram (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Louis Moult (Preston North End).
John Lundstram (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Johnson (Preston North End).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Ched Evans replaces Clayton Donaldson.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Chris Basham replaces Ben Heneghan.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Tom Barkhuizen replaces Daryl Horgan.
Attempt missed. Louis Moult (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.