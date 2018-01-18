George Cooper: Peterborough United sign Crewe Alexandra midfielder

George Cooper
George Cooper was 17 when he made his Crewe debut

Peterborough United have signed attacking midfielder George Cooper from Crewe Alexandra on a three-and-a-half year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old came through the Crewe academy, making his debut in 2014 and going on to appear in 142 matches.

Cooper, who played two seasons in League One with Crewe, has scored once in 27 fourth-tier matches this season.

"I've played a fair amount of games for my age - I've got a lot of experience," he told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"I like to be a creative player, and add a few goals and assists to my game."

